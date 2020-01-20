Vince McMahon Receives Social Media Backlash Over Martin Luther King Day Tweet
January 21, 2020
2 Min Read
At this time is Martin Luther King Day in America. Faculties should not in session it’s a federal vacation. It’s apparently Vince McMahon’s favourite day too.
McMahon tweeted out a very well produced video celebrating MLK Jr’s life. The video wasn’t the difficulty in any respect as a result of it’s actually fairly good. Followers had an enormous downside with Vince McMahon captioning this video with:
“My Hero.”
Followers began dragging McMahon from the bounce. Some requested him to cease mendacity whereas others prompt that he delete the tweet. Loads of disapproving memes have been additionally posted.
There have been over 350 replies as of this writing and a majority of them are just like the these you could find beneath.
Increase goes the dynamite!
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Add Comment