Vince McMahon Receives Social Media Backlash Over Martin Luther King Day Tweet

At this time is Martin Luther King Day in America. Faculties should not in session it’s a federal vacation. It’s apparently Vince McMahon’s favourite day too.

McMahon tweeted out a very well produced video celebrating MLK Jr’s life. The video wasn’t the difficulty in any respect as a result of it’s actually fairly good. Followers had an enormous downside with Vince McMahon captioning this video with:

“My Hero.”

Followers began dragging McMahon from the bounce. Some requested him to cease mendacity whereas others prompt that he delete the tweet. Loads of disapproving memes have been additionally posted.

There have been over 350 replies as of this writing and a majority of them are just like the these you could find beneath.

-Books Sasha as a choke artist

-Buried Booker T at Mania 19 with a racist storyline

-Titus O’Neil does nothing regardless of having the kind of physique Vince loves. I ponder why🤔

-Took 11 yrs to place the world title on Kofi solely to guide him as a midcarder & have him get embarrassed. — Cult Of Character (@jackson_trebor) January 20, 2020

Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha no. Honey…..no. — ECW_Smart_Mark (@ECW_Smart_Mark) January 20, 2020

I actually want you’d cease saying this lie yearly. — Akurit XIZE (@Mista_Akurit) January 20, 2020

Delete this as a result of everyone knows that could be a lie. — Yibs Yibs (@PanAfricanFairy) January 20, 2020

I can’t imagine MLK is Vince McMahons Interns hero — Josh (@Bro199999) January 20, 2020