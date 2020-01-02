Vince McMahon Said WrestleMania Match Was ‘The Worst Thing I’ve Witnessed In 60 Years’

WrestleMania has consisted of a number of fascinating matches within the historical past of the occasion. A few of these matches introduced followers to their ft in jubilation. Others made them actually want WWE had used that house on the cardboard in one other manner.

Michael Cole wrestled Jerry “The King” Lawler at WrestleMania 27. Lots of followers noticed that match, however when you didn’t then it is perhaps price skipping. Throughout an interview on After The Bell, Michael Cole defined how a lot Vince McMahon hated it. This expertise additionally price Cole some tooth within the course of.

“Jerry comes off the rope with a missile dropkick and he kicks me right in the mouth. What happened? My other tooth next to the one Punk knocked out goes flying across the ring so now I’ve lost two teeth in the same day. There’s blood everywhere.” “Jerry looks at me and he throws a right hand and I don’t even sell. I don’t even know where I’m at. I’m still on my feet and he goes, ‘Michael you’ve gotta go down when I throw a punch.’ So the next punch he throws with his index knuckle out and he catches me under the eye I go down like a brick.” “Then when I get up he goes, ‘I’m gonna deliver the Stunner.’ I said, ‘A stunner?! How do I do a stunner?’ He goes: ‘Just sit there.’ He jammed his shoulder into my chin so bad I’m just laying there and they count the 1-2-3 or it’s over and I tapped out or whatever happened.” “I got carried out of there a bloody mess. As I go to the back Vince, I walked to the back, and I’m like, ‘Man, I thought that went pretty good.’ I go to the back and I look at Vince, and Vince looks at me and he goes, ‘That is the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed in 60 years.’ So, that was my WrestleMania match, but the check cleared and I’m still undefeated.”



It wasn’t straightforward to name WrestleMania and nonetheless wrestle on the present. Cole mentioned he commentated along with his orange wrestling singlet underneath his swimsuit. About halfway by the occasion he needed to run to the again and “rip” off his swimsuit and placed on the wrestling gear. He might minimize a promo on his approach to the ring with no points, however wrestling on the grandest stage of all of them was a very completely different story.

