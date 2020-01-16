Vince McMahon, Triple H, & More Comment On Rocky Johnson’s Passing

The world misplaced Rocky Johnson on January 15th, 2020. Quite a lot of followers keep in mind Johnson as The Rock’s father, however he was a lot extra.

A high star within the 1970’s, few might replicate what Johnson did within the ring. He predominant evented reveals throughout and finally discovered a lot wider acclaim as a WWF Tag Group Champion with Tony Atlas.

Vince McMahon, Triple H, and extra have now commented on Rocky Johnson’s passing. Dwayne Johnson, Rocky’s son has but to remark, however we are able to solely think about the unbelievable loss he’s experiencing.

Our hearts and ideas proceed to exit to your complete Johnson household and everybody who ever knew him.

So sorry to listen to about your Dad. He was all the time very variety to me. Frolicked in Louisville after I was getting back from my torn quad. Laughed and he shared me his data. Once more sorry Dwayne. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 16, 2020