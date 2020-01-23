Vince McMahon Wanted Lars Sullivan To Be Ready For Brock Lesnar

Vince McMahon noticed massive issues in Lars Sullivan. Dave Meltzer as soon as stated that WWE was “going all the way” with The Freak. Now he’s out injured and newly uncovered grownup video footage might have broken his status.

Sullivan was already a controversial determine. He made a number of feedback on a physique constructing message board lengthy earlier than arriving in WWE. He was later fined $100,000 for these feedback earlier than turning into injured.

Grownup movies had been uncovered exhibiting Sullivan used the identify “Mitch Bennett” to do homoerotic content material. Then the IWC was buzzing. It was not too long ago reported that Vince McMahon may not take a look at Sullivan the identical manner once more.

When discussing Lars Sullivan’s present state of affairs on Fightful Choose, it was stated: “This is a guy that Vince McMahon wanted ready for Brock Lesnar last year.”

Lars Sullivan remains to be recovering from a knee harm. He could possibly be again within the Summer time, however that each one depends upon what Vince McMahon desires to do with him.

There have been as soon as large plans for Lars Sullivan, however a sequence of unlucky occasions derailed him in a giant manner. Let’s see if he can get again on monitor.