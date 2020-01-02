Vince McMahon Wants ‘More Crazy Stories’ After Success Of Lana & Liv Morgan Lesbian Angle

Liv Morgan shocked us all on the ultimate episode of WWE Uncooked in 2019. She proclaimed her love for Lana after which the opinions began pouring in.

A number of followers pointed blame towards Paul Heyman. It’s nonetheless Vince McMahon’s remaining name earlier than something will get on tv. He arrived simply earlier than Uncooked went stay on the air this week, however he was there in Hartford.

Wrestling Information reviews that they’ve been informed McMahon cherished the section. All of it went down like he wished it to. He additionally needs to do “more crazy stories like this” sooner or later.

In accordance with a WWE supply, Vince McMahon was very proud of how all the things performed out to finish the present. The supply informed me, “Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood.”

The viewership numbers for WWE Uncooked should have made Vince McMahon blissful as nicely. Now that McMahon has extra encouragement to guide loopy angles solely time will inform what occurs subsequent. It’s nonetheless his present.