Vince Russo Offers Open Invitation To Help AEW

December 26, 2019
Vince Russo has been watching AEW Dynamite from house, however he’s greater than prepared to assist. The previous WWE and TNA author not too long ago prolonged an open invitation to Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan to assist out.

Russo stated he isn’t in search of a job. He solely desires to assist. He’s following each Khan and Rhodes on Twitter and is now ready patiently for his or her DMs.

But to Get a Response. Invite STILL OPEN to @CodyRhodes & @TonyKhan Following you on Twitter. Really feel Free to Comply with Again for FREE ADVICE. I wish to assist make Professional Wrestling Wholesome Once more. NOT INTERESTED IN A JOB. Simply attempting to do the Proper Factor. Provide Expires 12/31.

It’s not going that Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan will attain out to Vince Russo. Cody did ban Russo from the primary Starrcast. You additionally by no means know what can occur in professional wrestling.

— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) December 26, 2019



