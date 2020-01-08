Violence In Bengal During Trade Unions Strike, Several Roads Blocked

Commerce unions referred to as a strike in opposition to the federal government’s alleged anti-people insurance policies. (PTI)

Kolkata:

A 24-hour strike by central commerce unions in West Bengal on Wednesday was marked by incidents of violence and arson, blocking of railway tracks and roads by protestors making an attempt to implement the shutdown, officers mentioned.

Protesters blocked a significant highway in Sujapur in Bengal’s Malda district, allegedly torched a number of autos. When the police tried to restrain them, they hurled stones and crude bombs, officers mentioned. Cops baton-charged the mob and used teargas.

Railway tracks and roads had been blocked in numerous elements of the state affecting regular life.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had opposed the strike name, blamed the central commerce unions, the Left Entrance and the Congress for the violence.

The CPI(M) and Congress was fast to return fireplace, accusing Ms Banerjee of instigating violence. They claimed that Trinamool Congress cadres and police personnel had indulged in violence within the state.

Each the events pointed to a unverified video clip, that went viral, displaying individuals in police uniforms vandalizing buses.

Malda police superintendent Alok Rajoria mentioned the district police has acquired the video clip and investigation is on.

“If at all any police personnel is found to be involved, then necessary action will be taken,” he assured.

Apart from Malda, violence and arson was reported in different districts of the state.

In East Midnapore, stones had been hurled at buses and protesters clashed with the police, who made a number of arrests, officers mentioned.

In Kolkata, authorities buses plied usually however the variety of personal buses was fewer. Metro companies had been regular and auto-rickshaws and taxis had been additionally seen on the roads.

Heavy police deployment was seen in a number of areas and necessary crossings, together with in Tollygunge, Behala, Esplanade, Park Circus and Shyambazar.