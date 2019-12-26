‘Violent criminal’ captured for ‘stabbing to death NFL quarterback’s brother outside Nashville bar’

By Jerry Barmash For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 20:27 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:37 EST, 25 December 2019

A person needed in connection to the deadly stabbing of an NFL quarterback’s brother and one other man throughout a struggle over a girl has been arrested after 4 days on the run.

Police mentioned Michael Mosley, 23, who was the prime suspect within the deadly assaults, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Ashland Metropolis, Tennessee.

He’s alleged to have stabbed to loss of life Clayton Beathard – whose brother of San Francisco 49ers back-up quarterback C.J. Beathard – and Paul Trapeni III, 21, after a struggle exterior Dogwood Bar on Saturday, December 21.

A 3rd sufferer, Alvin Jefferson Bethurum, 21, suffered accidents to his eye and arm and is constant the get well, authorities mentioned.

Michael Mosley, 23, who was the prime suspect within the deadly assaults, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Ashland Metropolis, Tennessee

Police surrounded a vacant residence on Christmas Day the place Michael Mosley was holed up and in the end surrendered

Mosley evaded police for 4 days and was discovered on Christmas Day alone in a vacant residence when police surrounded and moved in earlier than he surrendered, Nashville Police mentioned.

Police mentioned Mosley has a violent legal previous.

‘He’s a convicted felon, convicted of violent crimes,’ Don Aaron, spokesman for the Nashville Metropolitan Police Division, instructed ABC Information.

The stabbings on Saturday night time ‘seem to have resulted from an argument over a girl that started inside Dogwood Bar after which turned bodily when the events went exterior’, police mentioned.

One of many victims, Clayton Beathard, 22, was a quarterback at Lengthy Island College. He’s the brother of NFL quarterback C.J Beathard

Paul Trapeni III (left), 21, died in hospital after struggling stab wounds to his facet. One other sufferer, Alvin Bethurum, 21, is recovering from accidents to his arm and eye

Throughout the assault, Beathard and Paul Trapeni each suffered stab wounds to their sides and each taken to Vanderbilt Medical Heart the place they had been pronounced lifeless.

The third sufferer, Bethurum, continues to be recovering from his accidents.

On the time of the lethal altercation, police mentioned Mosley was free on $5,000 bond for attacking a 37-year-old girl at a Walmart in December 2018.

Nashville cops mentioned Mosley’s legal previous included squirting urine from a shampoo bottle at a worker of a Davidson County jail facility on Christmas Day 2015.

In December 2017, he was sentenced to concurrent three-and-a-half 12 months phrases for stabbing a person and chopping a girl.

One in every of Mosley’s alleged victims, Clayton Beathard, is the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard

The Beathard brothers are grandsons of Corridor of Fame soccer govt Bobby Beathard and sons of nation music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard.

The 49ers launched a press release saying that they had been shocked and deeply saddened to listen to in regards to the tragedy.

‘We lengthen our heartfelt sympathies to C.J and your entire Beathard household as they address the unthinkable lack of a cherished one. C.J has traveled residence to hitch his household understanding he has the assist of our total group as they grieve the passing of Clayton.’

Beathard was a pupil at Lengthy Island College, the place he performed quarterback on its soccer workforce.

In a press release on its Fb web page, LIU Athletics paid tribute to him, saying: ‘LIU neighborhood mourns the lack of our pupil, athlete, good friend, and chief.’