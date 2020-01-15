Vir Das announces new Netflix stand-up special, apologises in advance for ‘things…

Residence / TV / Vir Das pronounces new Netflix stand-up particular, apologises prematurely for ‘things I’m about to say’

Comic Vir Das will return to Netflix for his upcoming stand-up particular, Vir Das: For India, premiering on 26 January. He has change into one in every of six international abilities to have three stand-up specials on the streaming service.

The comic has beforehand collaborated with Netflix on 2017’s A Broad Understanding and 2018’s Shedding It. Das shared the information on social media, saying the brand new comedy particular is “entirely about India”.

“Gulp… ANNOUNCEMENT! On January 26, Republic Day… #VirDasForIndia COMES OUT ON @netflixisajoke @netflix_in . A comedy special entirely about India. Celebrating our culture, our values, our madness…all of it….and sending it out to the world. I would like to humbly apologise for the things I am about to say… Comedy and patriotism go well together….right?” he wrote in a publish on Twitter.

In a latest interview to Hindustan Instances, Das stated, “I think we, Indians read too much into the jokes, which ideally should not be taken seriously. We should let them run and slide, and forget about it. They are not made to hurt or malign anyone, but just to make people laugh. Sadly, the problem is that we make a big deal about them. We need to learn to have a sense of humour.”

