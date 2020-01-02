‘Viral sex chat video morphed, conspiracy to malign my image,’ reveals SSP Noida

Indian Military Celebrates new 12 months













Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, discovered himself amid controversy after movies of his alleged intercourse chat with a girl have been leaked on-line. Krishna stated that the viral video on the social media that includes his image and a girl’s voice within the background is “morphed” and is a part of “conspiracy” by the prison components to malign his picture.

Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Noida. Picture:ANI

‘Conspiracy by prison components to break picture’: Vaibhav Krishna

The SSP Gautam Budh Nagar stated, “I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image,” stated Vaibhav Krishna.

“In the last year, I have taken strict action against the organised crime, against those who are involved in illegal activities and extortion. It seems that some of them have hatched a conspiracy,” he added. He stated that the video went viral on WhatsApp and the “voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video”.

“A case has been registered at Sector 20 Police Station and a request has been made to transfer it out of District to Meerut for a fair investigation,” he added.