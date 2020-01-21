Viral video: Indian Army soldier dances to Uri song Challa in Kargil, leaves netizens impressed

This Twitter submit has garnered 56.6,000 views in addition to 1.6,000 retweets and 6.5,000 likes.Twitter

An Indian Military soldier’s dance strikes to final 12 months’s hit Bollywood film “Uri: The Surgical Strike” have gone viral on social media. The now-viral video, posted by Uma Arya on her Twitter account, reveals the soldier grooving in full spirit.

The 45-second clip reveals the military soldier in Kargil displaying killer dance steps to the tune “Challa” from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer flick.

“Watch: Indian Army soldier dance to his glory somewhere in Kargil. Jai Hind Jai Bharat,” Uma Arya mentioned within the caption of her Twitter submit which has garnered 56.6,000 views in addition to 1.6,000 retweets and 6.5,000 likes.

Netizens overwhelmed

Twitterati have flooded social media with their reactions.”When my real hero in mood ..! @adgpi more power to you..!!” wrote one other.

A consumer wrote, “Trust me it’s hard to even walk a few miles in those heavy shoes. Harder than that is dance, and just forget about doing gymnastics. This guy has some talent. Jai Hind Sirjee.”

A submit learn, “Amazing! God bless our soldiers.” A Tweeple remarked, “This is going to be the best video that I would watch today on the internet, Salute Jai Hind.”

Challa was a blockbuster starring Vicky Kaushal. Watch the video right here: