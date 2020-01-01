Virat, Anushka “On Point For 2020”, Sakshi Posts Cute Picture With Dhoni

Virat Kohli led new yr 2020 celebration with lovable photos and movies from the get together with Anushka Sharma, together with different Bollywood celebrities corresponding to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Switzerland. “On point for 2020,” Virat Kohli captioned an image with spouse Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Former India captain MS Dhoni obtained the love of his followers in a Instagram publish shared by his spouse Sakshi Dhoni. “2020 with this man,” Sakshi captioned the image with a coronary heart emoji.

Virat and Anushka are vacationing in Switzerland and had conveyed “early new year wishes” for his or her followers on Tuesday.

Within the selfie video shot atop a “beautiful glacier”, Kohli stated: “We are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year wishes for you all.”

“I hope you had a lovely 2019 and I pray you have an even better 2020. Here’s wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us,” Anushka joined in.

“Happy new year year. Lots of love,” Kohli concluded.

Below the captaincy of Kohli, India concluded yr 2019 with victories over the West Indies in each T20 Internationals in addition to One-day Internationals.

Kohli and his crew can be again in motion within the first week of January once they host Sri Lanka for 3 T20Is, beginning January 5.

Dhoni, alternatively, is presently on a sabbatical from cricket since India’s World Cup exit in July, 2019. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has missed the bilateral collection towards the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh. He wasn’t included in squads for upcoming T20I collection towards Sri Lanka and ODI collection towards Australia.