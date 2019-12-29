Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma romantic photos from Swtizerland, #virushka photos going viral on social media

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are giving trip drugs to their followers today. Taking day trip from their busy schedule, each of them are seen celebrating trip collectively in Switzerland. A photograph of him has been seen on social media through which he’s seen having fun with within the snowy litigants of Switzerland. Carrying a winter swimsuit, Virat and Anushka appeared right here of their trendy type. This picture of Virat and Anushka is turning into fairly viral and so way over 26 lakh 87 thousand folks have appreciated it. Let me let you know that on December 11 this 12 months, the couple celebrated the second anniversary of their marriage.



On the one hand, whereas Anushka was busy together with her tasks, Anushka Virat is busy together with her India and West Indies matches.

In such a state of affairs, they took day trip of their busy schedule to spend time with one another and had been seen having fun with within the litigants of Switzerland.