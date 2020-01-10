Virat Kohli Breaks Another World Record In 3rd T20I Against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli grew to become the quickest to succeed in 11,000 worldwide runs as captain as India took on Sri Lanka within the third and last T20 worldwide tie right here on Friday. Kohli wanted only one run to succeed in the milestone and the batting ace took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get there. He grew to become the sixth worldwide skipper to succeed in the mark and the second Indian after MS Dhoni.

India gained the the three-match T20 collection towards Sri Lanka 2-Zero after registering a convincing 78-run win within the third T20I on Friday.

India had taken an unassailable 1-Zero lead within the collection after beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets within the second T20I after the primary T20I in Guwahati was known as off and not using a ball being bowled resulting from rain and moist patches on the pitch.