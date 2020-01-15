Virat Kohli Fan Wins Internet With Unique Hairstyle

Virat Kohli, who is likely one of the most adopted sports activities personalities, has quite a few followers the world over and the India captain is greeted by them each on and off the sector. In the course of the One-day Worldwide (ODI) sequence opener towards Australia on Tuesday, one Virat Kohli fan, Chirag Khilare, stole the present along with his distinctive haircut that resembled the India skipper’s face on the again of his head. Chirag Khilare took to Twitter to put up an image of his distinctive haircut. “The best @imVkohli From heart to head #viratianchirag,” Khilare captioned the put up.

“For many years now, I have been following Virat in every match in India and have been a fan of him since he became the captain of the Under-19 team,” Chirag Khilare was quoted as saying by ANI.

Khilare says it takes him about six to eight hours to get the hair tattoo executed and he will get prepared to look at each match during which Virat options in the identical method. He mentioned that he had seen glimpses of captain Kohli many instances however has not but had an opportunity to satisfy him.

“My dream is to meet Kohli and when I will meet him, I will first touch his feet and hug him and capture that moment through a photograph,” he added.

Within the match, Australia captain Aaron Finch received the toss and invited India to bat within the sequence opener.

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the Twenty20 Worldwide sequence towards Sri Lanka, failed to offer a very good begin as he was dismissed by Pat Cummins for 10.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched collectively a 121-run stand for the second wicket however as soon as Ashton Agar dismissed KL Rahul, India stored dropping wickets at common intervals and have been ultimately bowled out for 255.

The hosts noticed a dramatic collapse as they misplaced their final 9 wickets for simply 121 runs.

In reply, David Warner and Aaron Finch scored unbeaten centuries to assist the guests go 1-Zero up within the three-match sequence.

The second ODI might be performed in Rajkot on Friday.

