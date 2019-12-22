Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Star As India Clinch ODI Series With 4-Wicket Win

Virat Kohli top-scored with a knock of 85 as India clinched the three-match One-Day Worldwide (ODI) collection in opposition to the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. India chased down the goal with eight balls to spare. Aside from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (77) and Rohit Sharma (63) additionally scored half-centuries to assist India beat the West Indies by 4 wickets. The guests eliminated Kohli within the 47th over however Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 39 to assist India cross the road in a tense end within the collection decider.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli received the toss and elected to area within the collection decider on the Barabati stadium.

The West Indies have been off to a cautious begin however Ravindra Jadeja broke the opening stand by eradicating Evin Lewis for 21.

Debutant Navdeep Saini struck twice for the hosts as he eliminated Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase in fast succession.

Late flourish from the West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, who remained unbeaten on 74, noticed the guests placed on a aggressive whole of 315 for 5 of their quota of 50 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul supplied India with a gap stand of 122.

Jason Holder struck within the 22nd over to take away Rohit for 63.

Alzarri Joseph picked up the second wicket in type of KL Rahul, who scored 77 runs.

India then misplaced Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Kedar Jadhav cheaply and at one stage, have been in bother at 228 for 5 in chase of 316.

Ravindra Jadeja, coming into bat at quantity seven, stitched a 58-run stand with Kohli.

After shedding the skipper late within the chase, Jadeja completed the sport within the 49th over together with Shardul Thakur.