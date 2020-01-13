Virat Kohli Lights Up BCCI Annual Awards Night With A Bright Smile

Virat Kohli is kind of a personality and is aware of seize eyeballs on and off the sphere. On the BCCI Annual Awards evening on Sunday, Virat Kohli grabbed the eyeballs by posing for the digicam with a brilliant smile, whereas sitting adjoining to former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The official Instagram account of the Indian Cricket crew posted Virat Kohli’s image and captioned it as, “Shine like the Skip!”. The image was appreciated by many Virat Kohli followers as they poured in love for the India captain, who might be subsequent seen motion within the One-Day Worldwide (ODI) sequence in opposition to Australia, ranging from Tuesday.

India are slated to host Australia for a three-match ODI sequence, which concludes on the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on January 19. The sequence might be probability for India so as to add to their win streak within the new 12 months after clinching the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka 2-Zero, with a match deserted with no ball being bowled.

On the BCCI Annual Awards, quick bowler Jasprit Bumrah grabbed the the distinguished Polly Umrigar award. He was offered with the award by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The Polly Umrigar award is offered to the most effective male Worldwide cricketer and it carries a quotation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh.

Poonam Yadav clinched the highest honours for girls and was awarded the most effective worldwide cricketer.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth grabbed the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award whereas former India captain clinched the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for girls respectively.