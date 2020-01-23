Virat Kohli Lucky As BCCI Supports Him Well, Says Ex-Pakistan Cricketer

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has termed Virat Kohli as a “fantastic player” undoubtedly, however believes the Indian skipper is “lucky” as he will get full assist from the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI). “He (Virat Kohli) is a fantastic player and there is no doubt about it. However, he is lucky as the BCCI supports him well and instills the confidence in him that any player needs to succeed,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.internet.

“The respect he gets from his board is what probably inspires him to do well all the time and the results are there for all to see,” he added.

Razzaq additionally claimed the Pakistani gamers also can surpass Kohli supplied they get the identical quantity of assist from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which Kohli will get from BCCI.

“I do believe that even in Pakistan we have players who could become better than Virat Kohli, but they are neglected by our system which is a tragedy. In Kohli’s case, he has taken that confidence shown in him by the board and using his talent, repaid them with his performances,” the previous Pakistan all-rounder stated.

Australia’s Steve Smith, who’s counted to be one of many modern-day greats, on Wednesday heaped reward on Kohli and backed him to interrupt extra batting data within the close to future.

“Yeah, he is terrific. His batting numbers just speak for themselves. I think he’s an incredible player in all three formats and I think we will see him break many records. He’s already broken plenty of them and I see him breaking many more over the years. He has got the hunger for runs and doesn’t stop getting them,” Smith advised IANS.

Kohli is at the moment main the Indian crew in New Zealand the place the 2 groups will compete in 5 T20Is, three ODIs and two Checks starting Friday.