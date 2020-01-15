Virat Kohli Named Captain Of ODI And Test Teams Of The Year

Virat Kohli was named captain of ODI group of the 12 months. © AFP
India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named captain of the Worldwide Cricket Council’s ODI and Take a look at groups of the 12 months, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1. Other than Kohli, there have been 4 different Indians who have been picked within the ICC’s Take a look at and ODI Groups of the Yr. Whereas the Take a look at group featured double-centurion Mayank Agarwal, opener Rohit Sharma, speedster Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav discovered a spot within the ODI facet.
The ICC’s Groups of the Yr 2019:
ODI Workforce of the Yr (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
Take a look at Workforce of the Yr (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.
