Virat Kohli One Century Away From This Huge World Record

Virat Kohli wants one century to attain the very best variety of worldwide tons throughout all codecs as a captain. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting held the report, with 41 centuries as captain, and Virat Kohli drew stage with him together with his century on the Eden Gardens in opposition to Bangladesh in November 2019. South Africa’s Graeme Smith is behind them with 33 tons as captain. Kohli will get an opportunity to seize the outright world report throughout India’s three-match ODI sequence in opposition to Australia, which begins on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli has scored 20 Check centuries as captain, whereas he has 21 tons in ODIs whereas main India.

Kohli went previous Ponting by way of Check centuries as captain together with his 136 in opposition to Bangladesh, and if he luggage 100 within the sequence in opposition to Australia, he’ll equal Ponting’s report for many ODI tons as captain as effectively.

Notably, Ricky Ponting has his 41 centuries from 376 innings, whereas Kohli has batted in 196 innings.

Whereas the strain of captaincy has typically seen a number of gamers expertise a dip in performances, management has solely benefited Virat Kohli.

Whereas Kohli’s Check common is 54.97, his common as a captain within the longest format is considerably greater at 63.80.

In ODIs, the distinction is even better. His profession common is 59.84, whereas he averages 77.60 as captain.

India will play Australia within the first ODI on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the second match scheduled for January 17 in Rajkot. The ultimate match of the sequence can be performed on January 19 in Bengaluru.