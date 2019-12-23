Virat Kohli Praises Shardul Thakur in Marathi. Twitter Loves It

Virat Kohli heaped reward on quick bowler Shardul Thakur for spectacular batting within the third One-day Worldwide towards the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. After opting to bowl, India could not cease the West Indies from scoring a assured complete of 315/5 in 50 overs. After good begin by Rohit Sharma (63), KL Rahul (77) and Virat Kohli (85), India misplaced three batsmen for a single digit rating. Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 39 and Shardul Thakur unbeaten on a six-ball 17 as India chased down the powerful goal with eight balls to spare.

Shardul Thakur, who scored a six and two boundaries, impressed Kohli to an extent that the Indian skipper amazed his followers with a tweet in Marathi for the Maharashtra-born bowler.

Kohli tweeted: “Tula maanla re Thakur”, which interprets to “hats off to you Thakur”.

Tula maanla re Thakur @imShard pic.twitter.com/fw9z3dZ8Zi — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 23, 2019

The followers flooded Kohli’s tweet with heartwarming message for the Indian captain and bowler Shardul Thakur.

“Shardul and Jaddu finishing is very good to see, these guys finishing the game is a much bigger thing. I had a nervous look when I walked back, but when I watched Jaddu he looked very confident,” Kohli had mentioned on the put up match presentation on Sunday.

“It’s been one of the best years in Indian cricket and apart from the World Cup, its been a beautiful year. We will keep chasing the World Cup, we have that vision in place,” he added.

India gained the third ODI to clinch the three-match collection 2-1, having gained the three-match T20 Worldwide rubber 2-1 earlier this month.