Virat Kohli Registers Unwanted Record As Captain

Virat Kohli registered an undesirable report as a captain after India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Australia within the first One-Day Worldwide (ODI) on Tuesday. Virat Kohli turned the primary Indian captain to report 10-wicket loss in opposition to Australia in ODIs. In ODIs, India had beforehand suffered a 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand (1981), West Indies (1997), South Africa (2000) and South Africa (2005). With the loss, India additionally conceded a Zero-1 result in Australia within the three-match sequence. Nonetheless, the hosts may have an opportunity to bounce again in second ODI in Rajkot.

Within the sequence opener, Australia captain Aaron Finch and David Warner hit sensible centuries to forge the very best Australian partnership in opposition to India as they chased down 256 runs with 12.2 overs to spare.

Requested to bat, India made a sluggish begin to their innings and misplaced Rohit Sharma early. Virat Kohli’s thought to step down the order additionally didn’t repay as he was dismissed for 16 runs by Adam Zampa. At a second, India didn’t appear to be crossing the 250-run mark, however some resilience on high of the order by Shikhar Dhawan (74) and necessary cameos by Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25), noticed them put up 255 runs on board.

Within the second ODI, Virat Kohli would possibly alter the enjoying XI, in the hunt for a series-saving victory.

The sequence will conclude in Bengaluru on January 19.