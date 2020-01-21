Virat Kohli Shares Picture With Teammates After Touching Down In Auckland

Virat Kohli after guiding India to a 2-1 collection overcome Australia within the just-concluded One-day Internationals (ODIs), has launched into a brand new problem along with his teammates. A day after lifting the trophy in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli together with different members of the staff took off for New Zealand the place they are going to be taking part in 5 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), three ODIs and two Check matches. Kohli on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the image of his landing in Auckland. Sharing an image with teammates Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur, Kohli wrote, “Touchdown Auckland. Let’s go @shardul_thakur @shreyas41”.

Virat Kohli was probably the most profitable Indian batsman within the collection in opposition to Australia as he scored 183 runs, with the assistance of two half-centuries.

His performances helped India win the final two ODIs and clinch the collection, coming from behind. He was adjudged the participant of the collection.

India’s over a month-long tour of New Zealand kick-starts with 5 T20Is — first of which can be performed at Eden Park, Auckland on January 24.

Earlier than the collection, nevertheless, India suffered an enormous blow as in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was named within the T20I squad, was dominated out attributable to a shoulder harm which he picked whereas fielding within the third ODI in opposition to Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Dhawan, fielding at covers area, fell awkwardly on his shoulder making an attempt to cease a ball from going past the inside circle. The harm compelled him out of the sphere instantly and he could not take any additional half within the match, which India gained by seven wickets.

The primary two T20Is in opposition to New Zealand can be performed in Auckland, whereas the subsequent two matches can be performed in Hamilton and Wellington respectively.

The collection will come to an finish with Mount Maunganui’s picturesque Bay Oval stadium taking part in host to the fifth T20I on February 2.

The T20I collection can be adopted by three ODIs which can be held between February 5-11.