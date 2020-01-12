Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post

Picture Credit score: Instagram

On the sphere, Virat Kohli began the yr 2020 with a few fast knocks. The 31-year-old scored 56 runs in two innings at a strike price of 164.71 towards Sri Lanka.

Through the third and closing T20I in Pune, Kohli turned the second Indian after MS Dhoni and sixth general within the historical past of cricket to amass 11,000 runs as captain within the worldwide circuit.

Within the second T20I, Kohli additionally went previous 1,000 runs as captain within the shortest format.

India, after beating Sri Lanka 2-Zero within the three-match Twenty20 Worldwide sequence, are set to host Australia for 3 One-Day Internationals, beginning January 14.

The primary ODI can be performed in Mumbai on Tuesday whereas Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the final two video games respectively.

After the house sequence towards Australia, India will journey to New Zealand the place they’re scheduled to play a full tour, together with 5 T20Is, three ODIs and two Exams.

The 2 Take a look at matches can be part of the World Take a look at Championship, the place India sit on high of the factors desk with 360 factors from seven wins out of seven video games.