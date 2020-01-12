Virender Sehwag Joins Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri In Backing 5-Day Tests

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday joined skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri in backing five-day Exams over ICC’s proposal to curtail it to 4 days to attract extra eyeballs. Sehwag in contrast the five-day conventional format to child diapers, saying each ought to be modified solely when it turns into utterly redundant. “I have always supported change. I captained India in its first T20 game and I am proud of that. I was also part of India’s World T20 winning team in 2007. But five-day Test cricket is romance,” Sehwag stated whereas delivering the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture on the BCCI Awards in Mumbai.

“Innovations like names in jerseys and pink ball Tests are fine. But diaper and five-day Tests should only be changed when its finished, when it can’t be used anymore. Five-day Test is not finished. Test cricket is a 143-year old fit person. It has a soul. ‘Char din ki sirf chandni hi hoti hai….Test cricket nahin’ (four days of moon is fine, not Test cricket),” stated the ever-witty Sehwag in his inimitable trend.

The ICC Cricket Committee is about to debate the concept of four-day Check matches, however it’ll, in all chance, get a crimson flag from the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) because the Indian board is about to face with Kohli and Shastri.

Each the captain and the top coach of the crew have made it clear that they need the standard format to not lose its sheen by turning from a five-day affair into considered one of 4 days.

A BCCI official had informed IANS that the board will talk about the matter with Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“See, it is only right that you discuss these matters and we will do the same with CA, ECB and Cricket South Africa. But as things stand now, we are on the same platform as our skipper and coach and don’t see much sense in cutting Test cricket to four days from the conventional five. In fact, it is not just our captain or coach, you have also heard the likes of Joe Root and Faf du Plessis make their opinions clear on the matter. It might be an option for the lower ranked teams, but not when two big teams clash. Tradition can’t be toyed with,” the official had stated.