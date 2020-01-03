January three, 2020 | 12:08am

A Virginia dad walked in on a relative visiting for the vacations allegedly molesting his two toddlers — and beat him to a pulp, authorities mentioned Thursday.

The daddy, who wasn’t publicly recognized, determined to examine in on his youngsters, ages 2 and three, early on Sunday and located 60-year-old Mark Stanley of their bed room “nude from the waist down,” the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned in an announcement.

“When the [father] questioned what he was doing in the room, Mr. Stanley pushed [him] out of the room, then locking the door,” deputies mentioned within the launch. “The [father] forced entry into the room and began beating Mr. Stanley.”

When deputies arrived, they discovered the dad holding a handgun and approaching Stanley, who had “severe injuries to his face.”

Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott instructed the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star that the deputies’ intervention might have saved the creep’s life.

Stanley, who had been on the town from North Carolina, was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a toddler and assault. He might face further prices following an investigation, cops mentioned.

He was held in Rappahannock Regional Jail with out bond.

The kids have been taken to a hospital to be evaluated for attainable accidents. Their dad wasn’t charged.