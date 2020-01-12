January 12, 2020 | four:51pm

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre wore blue in a web based video Sunday to “stand united” on nationwide human-trafficking-awareness day.

Giuffre — who claims she had intercourse thrice with Andrew, 59, whereas being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein — wore a pale blue sweater as she publicly supported Homeland Safety’s Blue Marketing campaign that marked Jan. 11 as #WearBlueDay.

“My name is Virginia Roberts Giuffre. I stand united with the countless victims of human trafficking all over the world,” stated Giuffre within the video Saturday, which the marketing campaign acknowledges as nationwide human-trafficking-awareness day.

“Let’s put an end to it,” she stated, including hashtags together with “#EpsteinCoverup,” “#TimesUp” and “#EnoughIsEnough.”

Giuffre has lengthy been one of the crucial outspoken accusers towards Epstein, and her claims about Andrew finally have been essential in him getting booted from royal duties final 12 months. Andrew and Buckingham Palace have all the time denied her claims.

The Blue Marketing campaign says it’s a “national public-awareness campaign designed to educate the public, law enforcement and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond to possible cases.”