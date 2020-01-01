Virginia Roberts tweets her New Year’s wish for Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful friends to face justice

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Virginia Roberts Guiffre and her husband Robbie rejoice New Yr’s Eve

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has tweeted out her New Yr’s want that the highly effective mates of Jeffrey Epstein face penalties.

‘Completely happy New Yr to all of the individuals on the earth who wish to see a change!! Let’s make 2020 a yr to be remembered in historical past because the yr we took down the 1% who thought they have been above the regulation!!’ she tweeted on New Yr’s Eve.

The message featured an image of her and her husband celebrating and was signed ‘From Virginia & Robbie.’

Roberts claims Epstein, who died behind bars in August, compelled her to have intercourse along with his rich and highly effective mates, together with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

Prince Andrew, 59, who resigned from royal duties after a disastrous Newsnight interview final month, denies having intercourse along with her and claims he cannot bear in mind assembly her regardless of of him along with his arm round her.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roberts lashed out on Twitter at Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who’s accused of performing as Epstein’s pimp and procuring younger women for him and his mates.

Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured with Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts, who says that the Duke of York slept along with her after Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to London

Maxwell, the daughter of alleged Mossad operative Robert Maxwell, is one among a number of shut associates of Epstein beneath investigation by the FBI.

She denies procuring underaged women for Epstein, however she has to this point not been interviewed by authorities and her whereabouts stay unknown.

‘How is anybody, good friend or member of the family, hiding such a monster?? 99% of the inhabitants would flip [in] Ghislaine Maxwell. Who’s hiding who and why??’ Roberts tweeted.

‘Maxwell’s downfall can be her arrogance- in her eyes at all times above the regulation,’ Roberts added.

Epstein’s dying in August, at age 66, got here slightly over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage women as younger as 14

Virginia Roberts claims Ghislaine Maxwell (proper) recruited her into Jeffrey Epstein’s (left) circle earlier than the financier compelled her to have intercourse along with his rich and highly effective mates

‘She is diabolically evil. I’d counsel to whoever is hiding her or is aware of whereabouts she is, to show her in as she’d simply throw anybody who will get in her means beneath the bus,’ she continued.

Epstein died in federal custody whereas dealing with intercourse trafficking costs. His dying was dominated a suicide by New York Metropolis’s health worker, however his attorneys have disputed that discovering.

Epstein’s dying in August, at age 66, got here slightly over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage women as younger as 14 from not less than 2002 to 2005. Prosecutors mentioned he recruited women to present him massages, which grew to become sexual in nature.