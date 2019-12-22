‘VIRTUAL CARE IS THE FUTURE’: App will help cancer patient keep balls in check

A brand new app is on the best way to assist males monitor their testicular well being.

The Princess Margaret Most cancers Basis is increasing its digital testis most cancers clinic with a cell app. The hospital is working a trial web-based examine with 110 most cancers sufferers testing digital care.

“Virtual care is the future,” stated Dr. Rob Hamilton, a urologic oncologist with the Princess Margaret Most cancers Centre. He says the app would get rid of nearly all of inpatient visits that don’t have to be face-to-face.

The cell app will present private sources, safe messaging in actual time, and a laboratory and imaging database.

It’s going to additionally monitor care and present sufferers the place they’re on their journey to restoration, in addition to vital milestones.

“We could communicate through the portal that everything is OK or tell the patient to come in,” Hamilton stated.



Dr. Rob Hamilton, a urologic oncologist with the Princess Margaret Most cancers Centre. (Provided)

He stated revolutionary considering is required for the sustainability of the health-care system, although he acknowledged not all care will be digital.

“Getting everyone through the door gets harder and harder. When possible and safe, we can check them at home,” he stated.

This might be particularly helpful for sufferers in distant places as it will spare them from trekking to Toronto if not wanted.

Testicular most cancers usually strikes males ages 15 to 39.

Andrew, 27, a affected person at Princess Margaret after being identified virtually three years in the past with testicular most cancers, is now in remission and has been a part of the hospital’s pilot challenge web-based clinic the place data is shared by way of emails.

“I can log in and see my upcoming tests and results and what the doctor has to say,” Andrew stated, including coping with his sickness has been powerful and never having to go to the hospital for each interplay has made the highway simpler.

He’s informed on his replace web page about outcomes and occasions for appointments — equivalent to blood exams.

Hamilton stated the objective is to construct an app that’s expandable for treating different cancers and illnesses.

[email protected]