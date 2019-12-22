‘VIRTUAL CARE IS THE FUTURE’: App will help cancer patients keep balls in check

A brand new app is on the best way to assist males monitor their testicular well being.

The Princess Margaret Most cancers Basis is increasing its digital testis most cancers clinic with a cellular app. The hospital is working a trial web-based research with 110 most cancers sufferers testing digital care.

“Virtual care is the future,” stated Dr. Rob Hamilton, a urologic oncologist with the Princess Margaret Most cancers Centre. He says the app would eradicate the vast majority of inpatient visits that don’t should be face-to-face.

The cellular app will present private sources, safe messaging in actual time, and a laboratory and imaging database.

It can additionally observe care and present sufferers the place they’re on their journey to restoration, in addition to essential milestones.

“We could communicate through the portal that everything is OK or tell the patient to come in,” Hamilton stated.



Dr. Rob Hamilton, a urologic oncologist with the Princess Margaret Most cancers Centre. (Equipped)

He stated modern pondering is required for the sustainability of the health-care system, although he acknowledged not all care might be digital.

“Getting everyone through the door gets harder and harder. When possible and safe, we can check them at home,” he stated.

This will likely be particularly helpful for sufferers in distant areas as it might spare them from trekking to Toronto if not wanted.

Testicular most cancers usually strikes males ages 15 to 39.

Andrew, 27, a affected person at Princess Margaret after being recognized nearly three years in the past with testicular most cancers, is now in remission and has been a part of the hospital’s pilot challenge web-based clinic the place data is shared through emails.

“I can log in and see my upcoming tests and results and what the doctor has to say,” Andrew stated, including coping with his sickness has been robust and never having to go to the hospital for each interplay has made the highway simpler.

He’s advised on his replace web page about outcomes and instances for appointments — resembling blood assessments.

Hamilton stated the objective is to construct an app that’s expandable for treating different cancers and illnesses.

[email protected]