Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta share cozy pictures to usher in New Year [Pics]

Finest house photos of 2019













The connection between South Indian actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton participant Gutta Jwala has been out within the open for fairly a while. The 2 celebrities have typically shared footage of themselves on their Twitter handles. The 2 now have determined to herald the brand new yr in one another’s firm.

Because the nation welcomed 2020 and a brand new decade, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta took to Twitter and shared some cozy pics of celebrating the event collectively. The primary image exhibits two of them collectively in a selfie taken by Gutta. The second image exhibits the 2 in a considerably extra intimate pose.

It has the actor kissing the previous World Championship bronze medalist. However the two began sharing footage even earlier than the brand new yr arrived. A number of hours earlier than the clock struck 12, Jwala shared a pic from what she described because the final exercise of the yr for each of them.

It was earlier this yr that individuals grew to become curious concerning the relationship between the 2 well-known personalities after they began sharing footage of themselves being collectively. At the moment, the Tamil actor did not make a particular remark concerning the state of their relationship.

“We’ve known each other for a year or so now. We’ve made lots of common friends. So, we often spend time together with friends. We like each other as individuals and anything beyond that, at this point of time, is too early for comment. Yes, there’s a liking for each other, but for both of us, it’s (relationship) just taking a back seat because we have lots of work professionally,” Vishnu informed Instances of India.

Jwala Gutta with Vishnu VishalTwitter

However now, the 2 appear to be clear and assured about letting the world know of their liking for one another. One of many tweets posted by the previous Commonwealth Video games gold medalist describes Vishnu Vishal as “My baby.” She could not be extra assertive in expressing her emotions in the direction of her beau.

Latest weeks have been crucial for the Hyderabad-based shuttler. She lately opened a coaching heart referred to as the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence for younger sportspersons. Vishnu lent her assist to this newest enterprise of Gutta and had posted a video about it on his Twitter timeline.

Vishnu Vishal has a sporting background himself. He was a cricketer in his younger days earlier than shifting on to cinema after a leg-injury threatened his profession. He bought married in 2011 to Rajini Natraj, daughter of well-known Tamil actor Okay Natraj. Nonetheless, the 2 bought divorced in late 2018.