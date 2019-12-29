Vishwesha Teertha Swami’s death: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others pay tributes to Pejawar Mutt seer

High 6 males’s well being information













Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah, different political leaders and celebs throughout the nation are saddened by the dying of Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami.

Vishwesha Teertha Swami handed away after struggling a number of organ failures. The 88-year-old seer was hospitalised on December 20 after he developed respiration issue. He was present process remedy on the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Mangalore. His well being situation was essential and he was placed on a ventilator for every week, however he didn’t present any indicators of restoration.

His situation deteriorated additional on Saturday. Mutt officers determined to shift the seer from the hospital to the mutt on Sunday as per his want. Vishwesha Teertha Swami was shifted to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt from KMC Hospital, early morning of Sunday. The authorities of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi introduced his dying at 9.20 am on Sunday.

His mortal stays will probably be saved at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for Three hours right this moment. The final rites will probably be carried out with state honours. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and plenty of different political leaders are anticipated to attend his funeral. Karnataka authorities has introduced Three-day mourning from December 29 to December 31, following his demise.

Vishwesha Theertha swami was the one seer to have ascended the ‘Paryaya Peetha’ 5 occasions within the system of transferring energy between the eight mutts surrounding the Udupi Sri Krishna temple. He spearheaded Ram Mandir motion and is reputed, notably in Karnataka.

Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, who’s popularly often called Rashtra Swamiji, was ordained into Sanyasa at age of eight in 1938. He was a social reformer and supplied nearly free schooling and hostels to poor college students. He devoted his life to the upliftment of Dalit. He is likely one of the foremost torchbearers of Hinduism.

Regardless of having a robust stand on Hindutva, Pejawar Seer stood completely different from the lot. He was liberal, held compassionate and sensible views. His dying is a good loss to the Dharmic world. He’ll stay within the hearts and minds of lakhs folks for whom he was at all times a guiding mild. His self-less life and steadfast devotion to Krishna is an inspiration for all.

Many political leaders and celebs, together with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, had been shocked to listen to the information in regards to the dying of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami. A few of them took to Twitter to specific their grief and provide condolences to his devotees.

Narendra Modi: Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will stay within the hearts and minds of lakhs of individuals for whom he was at all times a guiding mild. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he constantly labored for a extra simply and compassionate society. Om Shanti. I think about myself blessed to have gotten many alternatives to be taught from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our current assembly, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was additionally a memorable one. His impeccable data at all times stood out. My ideas are along with his numerous followers.

Amit Shah: Deeply pained to be taught in regards to the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and data. His selfless contribution in direction of the welfare of individuals and society has no parallels. Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an infinite supply of positivity. His teachings and ideas will at all times proceed to information us. I used to be lucky to have obtained his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the religious world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti.

Shobha Karandlaje: Presiding Swamiji of the Pejavar Matha Sri Vishwesha Thirtharu has left us for heavenly abode. He was a guiding power for #RamMandir agitation& devoted his whole life for Hindu Samaj.My prayers for his Sadgati, Could Sri Krishna strengthen us to bear this nice loss #OmShanti

CM Yediyurappa: ಉಡುಪಿಯ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠದ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶ ತೀರ್ಥ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದಂಗಳವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆ ಇಡೀ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸನಾತನ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಗೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟ. ಪೂಜ್ಯರ ಬದುಕು, ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ ಸಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಳು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಚಿರಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ. ಅವರ ಸಾವಿನ ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ಶ್ರೀ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ. #pejavarashree

Translation: The lack of Sri Vishwesha Theertha Sripadangala of the Pejavar Mutt in Udupi is a loss to the Indian tradition. Blessed lives, their contributions to our society won’t ever be forgotten. Could Lord Krishna have mercy on the hundreds of thousands of devotees who’re grieving his dying.

H D Kumaraswamy: ಪರಮಪೂಜ್ಯ ಉಡುಪಿ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠಾಧೀಶರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶತೀರ್ಥ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದಂಗಳವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿಯುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಸದಾ ಜೀವನೋತ್ಸಾಹದ ಚಿಲುಮೆಯಂತಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀ ಗಳು ಸಮಾಜಮುಖಿ ನಿಲುವಿನ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಸಂತರಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಸಮಾಜಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶಕರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ನಾಡು ಬಡವಾಗಿದೆ. ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ನಾಡಿನ ಭಕ್ತ ವೃಂದ ಅಪಾರ ಶೋಕಸಾಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿದೆ. ಶ್ರೀಮಂತ ಪರಂಪರೆಯ ಸಂತರೊಬ್ಬರ ಕೊಂಡಿ ಕಳಚಿದಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಕೃಷ್ಣನಲ್ಲಿ ಲೀನವಾದ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಆತ್ಮ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಹೊಂದಲಿ. ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿ.

Translation: I’m deeply saddened by the dying of Sri Sri Sri Vishweshwarath Sripadangala, the papacy of the Most Venerable Udupi Peejavar. Sree, who was at all times a fountain of life, was an ideal saint of sangamukhi stance. The dying of Srila, who was the information of the society, has made the nation poorer. The devotees of the nation are immersed within the immense mourning of Srila. The hyperlinks of a wealthy heritage saint. Could the soul of Perajavar Srila, who’s delicate in Krishna, have peace. Impassioned shraddhanjali.

Dr Ashwathnarayan CN: ದಿವ್ಯಚೇತನರಾಗಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶತೀರ್ಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಾನು ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ಕ್ಷಣಗಳ ನೆನಪು ಇಂದು ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೇಲೆ ಸದಾ ಇರಲೆಂದು ಭಗವಂತನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. #pejavarashree

Translation: I bear in mind the previous few moments I spent with Sri Vishweshtheertha Swamiji, the divine champion. I pray to the Lord that your blessings be upon us.

Jaggesh: ದೇಹಕ್ಕೆ ಅಂತ್ಯವುಂಟು ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕಲ್ಲಾ ಎಂದ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ ಬಳಿ ನೇರವಾಗಿ ಅರ್ಜುನನಂತೆ ಭಗವದ್ಗೀತೆ ಉವಾಚ ಅರಿಯಲು ಹೋದರು ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಟ ಸಂತ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶ್ವರ ತೀರ್ಥರು..ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬಳಿ ಅನೇಕಬಾರಿ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಪಡೆದ ನಾನೆ ಧನ್ಯ ಅನ್ನಿಸಿತು.. ಓಂಶಾಂತಿ..

Translation: Atmakkalla, the tip of the physique went on to Krishna to listen to the utterances of Bhagavad Gita, like Arjuna.

Kumar Bangarappa: ಉಡುಪಿಯ ಅಷ್ಟಮಠಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದಾದ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠದ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾಗಿ, ನಾಡಿನ ಹಿರಿಯ ವಿದ್ವಾಂಸರಾಗಿ, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಸೇವಾ ಕಳಕಳಿಯ ಮನೋಭಾವವುಳ್ಳವರಾಗಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶ್ವ ತೀರ್ಥ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ (89) ವೈಕುಂಠಸ್ಥರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲೆಂದು ದೇವರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ…

Translation: Sri Vishweshwara Theertha Swamiji (89), who served as the top of the Pejavara Mutt, one among Udupi’s octaves, was a senior scholar of the nation and a social service employee. I pray to God that their souls will discover lasting peace.

Pranitha Subhash: ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಆತ್ಮ ಶ್ರೀ ಕೃಷ್ಣನಲ್ಲಿ ಲೀನವಾಯಿತು. ಭಕ್ತವೃಂದದ ದುಃಖದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು ಭಾಗಿ. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ

Translation: The soul of the pajavara sri went to Sri Krishna. I’m concerned within the distress of the devotee. Om Shanti.