Visit Coney Island When The Division 2’s Episode 3 Content Drops in February

The Division 2‘s third episode of DLC content material will launch throughout all platforms someday this February. Most notably, gamers might be handled to a brand-new space, New York’s Coney Island. A couple of different content material extras are additionally on the playing cards that everybody may have entry to freed from cost. In fact, Yr 1 Go holders will obtain particular content material choices, too. What Episode three received’t function is the second raid, Foundry. As an alternative, that is slated to go dwell on an unspecified date after Episode three’s launch.

A current Reddit submit gives an outline of what to anticipate from The Division 2’s Episode three story DLC. The upcoming content material contains the entire following:

A brand new space, New York’s Coney Island

The Cleaners, a New York faction from the primary The Division, will return

2 New Fundamental Missions

2 Categorised Assignments for Yr 1 Go house owners

1 New Specialization (no info as of now): Prompt unlock for Yr 1 Go house owners

A brand new Unique, the Kameleon, an SMG that modifications colours to match your environment

Within the Reddit submit, it’s additionally made clear that personal check servers is not going to be held for Episode three, since it’s narrative-centric content material. The shortage of main steadiness modifications informs this choice, as nicely.

The latest of such content material drops launched again in October 2019 with Episode 2. It equally added two principal missions, weapons, Categorised Assignments, and so on. Episode 2 moreover launched alongside Title Replace 6, which debuted an entire host of main recreation modifications and fixes.

The Division 2 is in shops now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit via VG247]