Viswanathan Anand Draws With 20-Year-Old Foreest In Tata Steel Masters

5-time world champion Viswanathan Anand was held to a simple draw by Dutch hopeful Jorden Van Foreest within the sixth spherical of Tata Metal Masters in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Saturday. As has been the case all through the occasion, Anand has been making an attempt to play very sophisticated positions and the sixth spherical was no completely different. The Indian ace confronted the 4 Knights opening as black and unleashed an assault within the centre early by sacrificing two pawns. Though it is a part of principle, it’s thought-about a bit harmful for each. White’s king was caught across the centre for a very long time whereas Anand’s items tried to make a foray.

After the commerce of queens, it was a cautious strategy by each gamers particularly after white misplaced again one pawn. The draw was agreed upon as soon as Anand picked the second pawn.

With three factors to his credit score from six video games, Anand remained in joint sixth spot in one of many strongest tournaments on the planet.

With seven rounds nonetheless remaining, Anand, nevertheless, wants a really sturdy end to be in with an opportunity of ending on the rostrum. Magnus Carlsen’s hunt for an elusive victory continued as he performed out his sixth draw on the trot.

It was an 18th straight draw between him and Fabiano Caruana of United States within the Classical time management. Carlsen, identified for his uncompromising play, has rather a lot to catch up.

FIDE consultant Firouzja Alireza continued to share the lead with Wesley So of the US in a day which simply witnessed two decisive video games.

Anish Giri of Holland bounced again from his earlier spherical defeat to beat Vladislav Kovalev of Belarus whereas Daniil Dubov outplayed his Russian compatriot Vladislav Artemiev.

Each Alireza and Wesley are at 4 factors and are actually adopted by Caruana, Foreest and Dubov. Anand and Carlsen are within the subsequent pack of six gamers having three factors every.

Within the Challengers part, Surya Shekhar Ganguly slipped to joint second spot after a draw with native Grandmaster Jan Smeets.

Ganguly moved to 4 factors whereas Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine caught Dutchman Max Warmerdam unawares to maneuver up the leader-board on four.5 factors.

Younger Indian GM Nihal Sarin performed out a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan to achieve three factors on this part.

Outcomes after Spherical 6:

Masters: Daniil Dubov (RUS, three.5) beat Vladislav Artemiev (RUS, three); Wesley So (USA, four) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (POL, three); Jorden Van Foreest (NED, three.5) drew with Vishwanathan Anand (IND, three); Jeffery Xiong (USA, three) drew with Nikita Vituigov (RUS, 2.5); Magnus Carlsen (NOR, three) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, three.5); Yu Yangyi (CHN, 2) Firouza Alireza (FIDE, four); Anish Giri (NED, three) beat Vladislav Kovalev (BLR, 1).

Challengers: Rauf Mamedov (AZE, three) drew with Anton Smirnov (AUS, 2); Max Warmerdam (NED, 1) misplaced to Pavel Eljanov (UKR, four.5); David Anton Guijarro (ESP, three.5) drew with Erwin L’Ami (NED, four); Dinara Saduakassova (KAZ, 1.5) misplaced to Vincent Keymer (GER, 2.5); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB, three) drew with Nihal Sarin (IND, three); Lucas Van Foreest (NED, three) misplaced to Nils Grandelius (SWE, three.5); Jan Smeets (NED, three.5) drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (IND, four).