Vivek Agnihotri on JNU episode: Situation would have been different if Bollywood hadn’t intervened

Deepika Padukone not solely made a shock look on the JNU campus on Tuesday however welcomed a slew of dissenting voices on her stance with the scholars. The onslaught and the actress’ transfer compelled B-towners to specific solidarity along with her, however not everybody was satisfied along with her stand proven just some days earlier than her huge launch ‘Chhapaak’.

One such character who felt “disappointed” in Deepika was the ‘Buddha in a Site visitors Jam’ director Vivek Agnihotri, who referred to the state of affairs as “Catch-22”. He opined that if “Bollywood people hadn’t been there, the situation wouldn’t have been like this.”

“It’s very common in India that two groups of students quarrel and fight with each other and get violent. I don’t know why Bollywood is protesting against. Actors hardly have any credibility in people’s mind,” the director acknowledged.

The JNU incident garnered much more media mild when Deepika paid an unplanned go to to which Vivek added that “her standing with the students is totally her prerogative and her birthright and she is free to do that.”

Sustaining that he holds deep respect for the actress’ craft, social behaviour and the best way of conducting herself, Vivek shared, “I feel empathy for 99 per cent of students who are working hard, going to coachings and sleeping for just 2-3 hours. I feel hugely disappointed in Deepika that she went and stood with only 0.1 per cent students who have FIRs against them, who have been known for raising slogans in praise of Afzal Guru, the terrorist.”

Furthermore, the latest assault on the protesting college students additionally raised questions on the police’s performance on which the director stated, “If police enters the campus, students create chaos, if they don’t, its media and activists who create chaos. In all this, the police get stuck.”

Proposing that it’s not the police to be blamed, Vivek addressed the matter as an “ego issue” which has obtained “unnecessary media hype.”

“I feel the local administration of JNU and student politics governed and controlled by the urban Naxals and communist leaders with other political party leaders are responsible for this,” the 46-year previous stated.

Furthermore, the quadragenarian who himself is an alumnus of JNU believes that the federal government is nowhere to be blamed. “I have studied there and there was no pressure on the students. They used to waste their time in drinking, smoking and goondagardi. And that’s become the culture of JNU.”