Vizio 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar Home Theater System Review – A New Dimension of Home Audio

One factor we don't typically speak about is high quality audio exterior of the headset. Constructed-in TV audio system are typically simply acceptable at greatest, and navigating of residence theater methods could be a ache, particularly in case your setup doesn't accommodate a full encompass sound theater expertise. Vizio's purpose is to make that have simpler, providing high quality residence theater merchandise for inexpensive costs, successfully dominating the mid-range residence theater expertise. As a cheerful proprietor of a Vizio M-Collection Quantum TV (bought after my previous TV died earlier this 12 months), I used to be desperate to check out Vizio's audio options, checking not just for high quality however the affect it had on my day by day life.

The Vizio 5.1.four Dolby Atmos Soundbar Dwelling Theater System (mannequin quantity SB36514-G6) is a hybrid soundbar encompass sound system that provides the compact ease of a soundbar whereas providing the encompass fullness of rear channels and a subwoofer. It’s nonetheless what one would possibly think about a “home theater in a box,” however for anybody on the lookout for a easy, but high quality, plug-and-play resolution, packages like this are about as simple because it will get. In addition to high quality audio, it boasts quite a lot of further options that you simply’d be hard-pressed to search out on a equally priced soundbar elsewhere.

This explicit mannequin contains a 36-inch soundbar with a 6-inch subwoofer, although there’s a bigger 46-inch mannequin that comes with a 10-inch subwoofer (mannequin quantity SB46514-F6). I’ll say this upfront: except you’ve obtained a notably bigger area (or are actually aiming for that audiophile sound expertise), the smaller mannequin will 100% meet your audio wants. The truth is, I’ve personally discovered that smaller subwoofers are usually punchier and extra outlined. Whereas a 6-inch subwoofer cone could sound small, I truly ended up having to decrease the subwoofer output a few notches to raised steadiness the audio (extra on that later).

Setup/What’s within the Field?

An odd L-shaped field homes the Vizio 5.1.four Atmos Soundbar System, nevertheless it’s probably the most eco-friendly design when you think about the boxy subwoofer needing to be housed in the identical packaging because the lengthy and slim soundbar. Vizio makes nice use of area when packaging the whole lot, together with a flat inner field that homes the entire equipment in a single useful place.

The star of the present is the principle soundbar, 36 inches lengthy and about 2.5 inches excessive and three.2 inches deep. It’s obtained a reasonably low profile and slick design that’s designed to mix into your leisure middle, not stand out. Even the buttons on the highest mix proper in with the grill fabric cloth, hardly noticeable except you recognize what you’re on the lookout for. For all intents and functions, it’s a smooth black rectangle with silver sides that outputs sound.

If you happen to’re placing this on a TV stand or different cupboard, your entire backside is a non-slip rubber materials to ensure it stays in place. Its small profile makes it simple to place with virtually any setup, relying in your TV’s personal stand/legs. If you happen to’ve obtained your TV mounted, Vizio contains the wanted to mount the soundbar, together with some directions for a way low to position it for the upward-firing audio system to perform correctly (which I’ll get to after I speak about Atmos). The mounts have a tiny footprint, and at simply over 5 kilos, the soundbar is straightforward to get mounted. You do, nonetheless, should guarantee that the upward-firing audio system aren’t getting blocked by the underside of the TV. With my explicit TV wall mount that includes an extending swivel arm, my TV stands out from the wall slightly bit greater than some mounts (a pair inches). That leaves a good quantity of area between the underside of my TV and the soundbar (a couple of foot) to account for the upward-firing audio system. Vizio features a useful mounting template with a chart telling you the way low it needs to be for each inch away from the wall your TV is.

The buttons on high of the soundbar mix proper into the grill fabric, giving it a smooth, low-profile look.

Cable administration continues to be one thing I want to determine with it. One among as of late I’ll be useful sufficient to knock a few holes in my wall and actually clear up my cable scenario. For now, my setup appears to be like like a technological wall-mounted flying spaghetti monster. The again of the Vizio Soundbar doesn’t actually have any particular cable channels or grooves to help with unified cable administration, although, to its credit score, this most likely helps with its tremendous low-profile design. Simply know that cable administration goes to be on you to maintain in case you care about making it look clear. It might even be a lot simpler to handle the cables in case you don’t plan on wall-mounting the unit.

Subsequent is the wi-fi subwoofer, a comparatively small field that comprises the 6-inch woofer cone. The cupboard is slightly below a foot tall and deep, and about 7-inches vast. It follows the identical black-on-silver design that perpetuates all through the system, trying good, however capable of mix in as a substitute of stick out. It weighs slightly below 11 kilos, so positioning it anyplace in your area is simple to do. And naturally, the perfect characteristic about this subwoofer is the wi-fi connectivity for itself and the satellite tv for pc audio system.

One among my largest points with earlier theater methods I’ve owned has been cable administration. In need of putting in the cabling proper within the partitions, I at all times ended up with cabling awkwardly operating someplace alongside the ground, partitions, or ceiling, significantly to the rear satellite tv for pc audio system and subwoofer. With the Vizio Soundbar, the subwoofer is wirelessly paired to the principle soundbar unit and has inputs for the satellite tv for pc audio system. Meaning no extra cables awkwardly making the journey from the entrance of the room to the again. I haven’t had any points with connection hiccups both, even with a really related and wi-fi residence. With alerts flying in every single place, the subwoofer (and by extension, satellite tv for pc audio system) have by no means disconnected or had any points within the three weeks or in order that I’ve been utilizing this technique.

This picture is odd as a result of it reveals the subwoofer subsequent to the TV stand, which defeats the aim of it being wi-fi and the connection for the satellite tv for pc audio system. I positioned mine beside/behind my sofa.

The satellite tv for pc audio system as soon as once more comply with the identical low-key tech design, measuring three.11″ x 6.69″ x 2.75″. The peak is to accommodate the upward-firing audio system that give this entire system Atmos help. They use the identical mannequin of low-profile wall mounts as the principle soundbar and include lengthy cables that assist you to freely place them anyplace in relation to the subwoofer that they plug into (whether or not you determine to wall mount them, use speaker stands, or set them on a floor). Regardless of the added speaker, every rear satellite tv for pc weighs lower than 2.5 kilos.

So far as equipment go, Vizio packages in the entire cables you would possibly have to get connected and going instantly. There’s no want to fret about not having an HDMI, AUX, or optical cable, as they’re all included within the field. As talked about earlier than, it additionally contains the wall mounts for the whole lot, so small it’s simple to miss them. It comes with a distant (which I’ll speak about later), and there are additionally a few velcro cable ties, that are useful when wrangling the surplus satellite tv for pc speaker cable size that you simply most likely gained’t be utilizing. That is actually about as plug-and-play out of the field as a house theater sound system can get.

Hooking it Up – How You Pay attention

After plugging the whole lot into energy, it’s nearly able to go. The subwoofer (and subsequently the satellite tv for pc audio system) robotically join when it’s powered on, already paired with the soundbar from the manufacturing facility. If it does disconnect there’s a easy option to re-pair it, however I by no means had that challenge. Each time I turned the soundbar on, the whole lot related seamlessly. From my TV to the soundbar, I used the HDMI ARC inputs on every, which permits the switch of knowledge forwards and backwards, as a substitute of only one method. HDMI ARC primarily turns the theater system into an extension of your TV audio system, which offers quite a lot of choices for connecting varied sources. Plugging it right into a Vizio TV meant that my units spoke to one another with none points, powering on/off on the similar time and overriding the onboard audio system in order that quantity controls instantly managed the sound system.

An inner view of what the system appears to be like like with out the grill cloths on every speaker.

The HDMI ARC connection ought to perform virtually identically it doesn’t matter what model of TV you could have, although you will have to regulate your TV settings in case you’ve by no means used ARC earlier than. Whereas HDMI ARC is arguably the perfect (and urged) option to arrange and use the soundbar, it does characteristic a wide range of different inputs as nicely. There are each optical and three.5 mm AUX connections on the again, and there’s even a twin RCA to three.5mm cable included when you have one thing that also makes use of RCA. It additionally has an audio-only USB port (no throughput for video recordsdata), and helps WiFi and Bluetooth (one thing we’ll contact on additional in a second).

With the HDMI ARC connections connected, I plugged my PS4 instantly into the soundbar’s HDMI enter. The Vizio Soundbar has 4K HDR direct throughput for no matter is connected to the principle HDMI enter. So long as HDMI stays the usual for top definition audio and video (there doesn’t look like any cause this could change anytime quickly), the Vizio Soundbar is fairly nicely future-proofed for coming units, together with this 12 months’s upcoming PS5 and Xbox Collection X. Placing any gadget in-between your console and the TV at all times creates the query of lag, however I didn’t discover any perceptible enter lag in any respect when taking part in. Even in case you do understand lag (which you shouldn’t, given the passthrough), you’ll be able to at all times hook up with one in every of your TV’s different HDMI inputs instantly. So long as you might be utilizing HDMI ARC, the audio will feed from the TV to the soundbar.

The truth is, that HDMI ARC connection is what permits me to have a number of inputs. I’ve obtained my PS4 hooked instantly into the soundbar and my Swap dock and Chromecast Extremely (for Stadia) hooked into two of my TV’s HDMI inputs. It doesn’t matter what I need to play, audio and video all work seamlessly because of that HDMI ARC connection. It successfully makes the TV and soundbar one unit, irrespective of the place your gadget is plugged in. Your mileage could fluctuate in case your TV doesn’t have an ARC enter/output (or if the ARC connection doesn’t help 5.1 encompass. Some older TVs solely help stereo audio), however in case you purchased your TV inside the previous 5 years or so, you ought to be secure.

You possibly can join the Vizio Soundbar to WiFi utilizing the Smartcast app, which then allows it as a Chromecast gadget. Utilizing Google, you’ll be able to challenge instructions to the soundbar (quantity up/down, and so on.) and forged audio to the Soundbar, both utilizing your voice or within the related apps. There was some preliminary friction getting issues arrange, nevertheless it was no tougher than including and naming different new units on my Google residence community. As soon as I had it discovered, casting audio on to the soundbar was easy. And with the ARC connection, any movies I forged on to my TV (additionally a Chromecast related gadget) outputs audio via the Vizio Soundbar. The extra technological functionality you could have, the extra choices you’ll have for getting audio to the theater system, however Vizio just about lined all of the bases right here it doesn’t matter what your limitations are.

The Audio Expertise – What it Sounds Like

This little factor packs an enormous punch.

Getting all of it connected is one factor, however listening to it’s the place issues get actually enjoyable. Proper out of the field, the Vizio 5.1.four Soundbar Theater System sounds nice, excellent for my humble little area the place I play video games and watch Netflix. It has a crispness and a readability, defining the audio throughout frequencies. Highs are crystal clear. Lows are highly effective however don’t overtake the combination. Voices come throughout clearly on the middle channel, encompass results are precisely thrown to their respective channels, and the subwoofer offers a powerful and punchy bass that will probably be loads for most individuals’s residence theater areas. The truth is, on the default “mid” setting for the subwoofer quantity, I discovered it to be slightly bit too boomy. After pulling it again two or three notches, the audio combine was nearly excellent for something I performed, listened to, or watched.

The soundbar comprises the entire entrance encompass channels (middle, left, proper) and two upward-firing audio system.

The “5.1.4” designation refers back to the variety of audio system/channels within the system. 5 is the encompass channels (Middle, Left, Proper, Rear Left, Rear Proper), 1 is the subwoofer, and four is the upward-firing audio system that help the Dolby Atmos audio (two within the soundbar and one in every satellite tv for pc speaker). Whereas I’ll speak about Atmos content material in only a second, the upward-firing audio system additionally improve common audio as nicely. It intuitively takes ambient sounds and offers them “atmosphere,” tossing sure sounds and results via the upward audio system to create a extra full sound image inside the room. Whereas it’s not precisely the specificity of overhead audio that’s Atmos, it’s undoubtedly an even bigger audio expertise than your typical encompass setup. Name it “upscaled surround,” if you’ll. A step between an everyday 5.1 setup and true Atmos audio (which I’m going into extra within the subsequent part).

Relying in your particular room orientation, there are a number of settings you’ll be able to alter, together with encompass quantity ranges, EQ settings, and peak speaker degree. Whereas I did perform a little little bit of toying round with these to see in the event that they provided a considerably completely different expertise, I principally discovered that the out of the field default sound ranges (other than the boomy subwoofer) have been completely acceptable for the vary of content material I take advantage of the soundbar for.

For video games, I examined the Vizio 5.1.four Soundbar Theater System with Future 2. It’s one in every of my go-to titles for testing as a result of I do know it so nicely. I’ve listened to Future 2 on nearly each pair of headphones I’ve reviewed, via an previous Sony encompass system, and even via a number of TVs’ on-board audio system. I do know what this sport seems like inside and outside, and indisputably, the Vizio Soundbar supplied probably the most immersive audio expertise for the sport. Bungie’s sound designers are wizards at their craft, and the whole lot from the music to the sounds of every particular person gun is all expertly reproduced high to backside via Vizio’s soundbar in a method that I want each participant may get pleasure from.

There are some who would say loudness equals high quality, however true audio high quality is about readability. Are you able to make out the smallest particulars throughout the frequencies? Is the whole lot clear, from the crackling highs to the booming lows. Sound ought to work in concord, not be a muddled mess. Audio designers spend their lives working at perfecting the sounds they create, solely to have that audio steadiness fully obliterated because of subpar and imbalanced speaker methods. Vizio’s soundbar respects the intent of the sound designer.

I used to be lucky sufficient to have the Vizio soundbar simply in time to look at Netflix’s The Witcher as nicely, and it held up admirably. Geralt’s growling voice got here via crystal clear, the sounds of spells and monsters and swordfights all clearly punctuated and maintained their very own steadiness inside the combine. That claims as a lot concerning the audio modifying for The Witcher because it does concerning the sound system I used to be capable of watch it via. Previously few weeks, along with the direct testing, I’ve additionally been utilizing the soundbar naturally with different video games, TV reveals, motion pictures, and music, all of which I’ve no complaints on since getting the settings dialed in.

Dolby Atmos – Encompass’s Encompass Sound

The true deal with for the Vizio 5.1.four Soundbar Theater System is the included Atmos help. Dolby Atmos is a comparatively new audio expertise that takes encompass sound to a different degree. Utilizing overhead audio system, this scalable system can simulate sounds overhead in a way more advanced method than devoted encompass audio channels can, including one other dimension of environment and immersion to movie audio. It first premiered in 2012 on the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with the Disney Pixar movie Courageous. Further theaters have had Atmos installations put in since then, and when you have an Atmos theater close to you, I strongly advocate seeing a movie with Atmos. If you happen to’ve ever heard binaural audio via headphones, Atmos is an identical real looking audio deal with, besides with a full speaker system.

Dolby Atmos is an much more immersive sound expertise than common encompass.

Atmos got here to residence theaters in 2015, however help and implementation—although it’s getting extra in style—hasn’t fairly hit the mainstream but. Initially, it was for wealthy audiophiles that would afford to put in ceiling audio system of their residence theaters. That left the remainder of us with extra fundamental lounge setups (and restricted budgets) out within the chilly. Techniques like this Vizio Atmos Soundbar are the proper Atmos resolution for extra mainstream use, bringing Atmos know-how to a extra easy residence setup. The upward-firing audio system replicate sounds off your ceiling, relatively than having precise in-ceiling audio system. That’s why the position of the soundbar and satellite tv for pc audio system is necessary—to permit room for the upward-firing audio system to replicate off the ceiling—leaving the massive hole between my TV and the soundbar when wall mounting.

Whereas it’s getting extra widespread, it’s additionally not all that simple to search out Atmos content material proper now. Few units truly help it. The Xbox One and Apple TV 4K do, in addition to third gen Rokus and restricted good TVs and Blu-ray gamers. Even then, streaming providers solely have sure content material that has Atmos sound. Netflix has some content material out there on supported units with the 4K streaming subscription. Amazon Prime Video has a couple of reveals and films out there. Vudu additionally helps Atmos with sure motion pictures on particular supported units.

Upward-firing audio system within the soundbar and satellite tv for pc audio system replicate sounds off your ceiling to provide the Atmos impact.

I’ve obtained dangerous information for HEARALPUBLICIST house owners although. The PS4 doesn’t truly help Atmos in any respect via Blu-rays, streaming providers, or video games (not even on the PS4 Professional). Although video games like Overwatch and Star Wars Battlefront 2 have been blended in Atmos, you’ll be able to solely get that impact through an Xbox One or PC. I additionally don’t subscribe to Netflix 4K (I take advantage of my mother-in-law’s subscription and I’m not about to ask her to pay extra for it), however I used to be capable of finding one option to check out the Dolby Atmos: Via my Vizio TV utilizing the Amazon Prime Video app. I watched a couple of episodes of Jack Ryan, a present nominated for an Emmy for its Atmos audio design. It blew me away.

Now, after all, at-home Atmos isn’t going to compete with the Atmos theater expertise in the identical method residence encompass system isn’t going to fairly match up with going to the films. Then once more, these methods are sometimes tens of 1000’s of for the gear and set up, and what you’re getting right here is nicely underneath a grand. The truth is, the Vizio 5.1.four Atmos Soundbars are a number of the most inexpensive available on the market proper now.

The upward-firing audio system in each the soundbar and the 2 satellite tv for pc audio system type an audio picture that creates a sound environment in my residence theater area. I’ve a comparatively low and flat ceiling in a reasonably small room, so my circumstances are most likely optimum. Larger ceiling with odd shapes, angles, and corners will create points with the sound reflection that gained’t create as correct an audio image of the atmosphere. You possibly can tweak the upward-firing speaker ranges to finetune the Atmos output as nicely, in case you actually need to get nitty-gritty with it. It’s an superior expertise, like lastly going to encompass sound from stereo. It places an entire new dimension on the audio, a degree of element, constancy, and immersion I didn’t know was potential in my own residence this merely and budget-friendly. If given the chance, I’ll expertise any media I can in Atmos. Nonetheless…

The entire seek for Atmos content material delivered to gentle an even bigger challenge: Atmos simply isn’t mainstream but. Whenever you discover content material that makes use of it and units that may play it again, Dolby atmos is an unmatched audio expertise, however don’t suppose that purchasing into an Atmos sound system proper now could be going to be like leaping from stereo to a encompass sound system. Not sufficient content material and units help it but. It’s, nonetheless, future proof. With next-gen consoles simply across the nook, I’d be stunned if Sony doesn’t embrace Atmos help within the PS5, throughout the whole lot from streaming functions, to Blu-ray playback, to video games. Similar to any sluggish adoption of recent visible and audio requirements for in-home use, it’s going to take a while to get there. Having the Vizio 5.1.four Atmos Soundbar Theater System able to go has me much more thrilled for what Sony’s on the brink of throw at us, and in the meantime, it’s giving me a reasonably superior atmospheric simulation utilizing the upward-firing audio system.

The LifeStyle – Each day Use

Numbers look nice on paper, and fast sound exams can convey high quality audio, however how does the Vizio 5.1.four Atmos Soundbar match into day by day life? After utilizing the theater system as my major audio system for almost three weeks, I can safely say it’s turn into the centerpiece of my media. Whether or not I’m taking part in Future 2 on the TV, jamming with Beat Saber in VR, deciding to dock my Swap, trying out the newest Stadia Professional video games, or streaming music, TV reveals, and films, it’s all been accomplished seamlessly via the Vizio 5.1.four with none connection points or hiccups in my day by day routine. As soon as connected, mounted, and powered on, the Vizio 5.1.four Soundbar Theater System grew to become my important media middle.

Whereas working throughout the day, I casually ask Google to forged Spotify to the soundbar. After I lastly shut the laptop computer and energy on the PS4, audio robotically switches over to the console. Whereas my spouse and I eat dinner, we’ll forged one thing or use a streaming app on the TV, all of which use the soundbar for audio. Every part works seamlessly, switching from one enter to the subsequent with out having to fumble with a distant or ensuring I’ve obtained the suitable factor chosen.

To make it work so seamlessly, I did have to regulate a couple of settings. Particularly, I needed to flip off the Ecopower mode which robotically powers off the soundbar after a sure period of time. It gave the impression to be sending alerts that may periodically energy off my TV after a couple of hours whereas I used to be in the midst of one thing (due to the ARC connection linking the performance of the 2). It wasn’t an enormous challenge, nonetheless, as a result of that ARC hyperlink means it listens to the TV, so after I inform Google to show off my TV at night time as I’m going to mattress, it additionally powers down the soundbar. When the TV comes again on the subsequent time I take advantage of it, the soundbar additionally powers on proper alongside it, most frequently simply by tapping that PS button on the DualShock four.

The distant’s LCD display screen just isn’t backlit, making it very troublesome to learn in dim lighting.

There’s additionally a useful Night time Mode that nearly fully cuts the bass frequencies that the subwoofer outputs. I’ve had points with different sound methods the place even at low volumes, the bass frequencies would disturb individuals making an attempt to sleep. Night time Mode roughly eliminates that downside by decreasing the degrees beneath a sure frequency, successfully turning the subwoofer method down. That is additionally a fantastic characteristic as a result of it’s non permanent. Whenever you energy the soundbar off, Night time Mode will revert again to “off” the subsequent time you flip it on, so no want to fret about why your subwoofer isn’t working the subsequent day.

One minor downside is the distant and its troublesome to learn LED display screen that doesn’t have a backlight. Most noticeable when trying to activate Night time Mode—you recognize, at night time, when it’s darker within the room—it’s far tougher to discern what you might be doing on the distant than it needs to be. It’s a minor quibble, however one thing that’s come up repeatedly in my common use of the distant. Fortuitously, when you get the settings dialed in, there’s actually not a lot of a cause to make use of the distant aside from to activate Night time Mode. Maybe someday Google will help enabling this with my voice, however that day just isn’t immediately.

The distant can be typically finnicky and doesn’t need to do what I inform it to the primary time. It typically takes toggling Night time Mode three or 4 occasions earlier than it will take. You should use the Smartcast app for primarily all the identical features because the distant, nevertheless it has a major delay and may be much more unreliable than the distant. It was via the app, nonetheless, that I found my audio settings had not been saving throughout EQ modes. If I had lowered the subwoofer ranges on Film, they might present as default on Music and Direct (in addition to a couple of different audio oddities that I had not set myself). This ease and expertise of fine-tuning of audio settings is one space the place I’ve discovered Vizio to be missing. Fortunately, not less than for my scenario, the EQ and sound are fairly nice proper out of the field, so I didn’t have to toy with that side of the soundbar a lot.

Future-Proofing

As I’ve talked about quite a few occasions earlier than, the Vizio 5.1.four Soundbar Theater System is main the cost on bringing Atmos capabilities to the house, making it extra of a mainstream characteristic. As a result of a restricted variety of units and streaming functions truly help Atmos, there’s a restricted quantity of Atmos content material out there. Nonetheless, Vizio is performing some future-proofing by launching inexpensive Atmos-ready options simply forward of the subsequent main console launch. Keep in mind when Blu-ray gamers have been nonetheless new and intensely costly? At $600, the PS3 was the most cost effective Blu-ray participant available on the market and helped usher within the transition to the brand new high-definition format. Think about if the PS5 provides Atmos help and capabilities. Having a Vizio Atmos Soundbar prepares you for the broader adoption of Atmos in residence media whereas additionally offering a fantastic residence theater setup for all different media within the meantime.

The Vizio 5.1.four Soundbar Dwelling Theater System is an inexpensive and scalable residence audio resolution with a straightforward out of the field setup and glorious sound high quality. The Atmos-ready upward-firing audio system nonetheless present environment even when your audio supply isn’t Dolby Atmos. And when Atmos begins to hit extra units and content material for in-home listening, you’ll be completely satisfied to have a sound system that helps it. With just some minor peculiarities in its audio settings and distant, the Vizio 5.four.1 Soundbar Theater System earns a excessive advice from us, expertly balancing high quality and affordability.

Vizio 5.four.1 Atmos Soundbar Dwelling Theater System (SB 36541-G6) supplied by the producer for evaluation. For extra data, please see our Evaluate Coverage.