Vladimir Putin-backing newspaper claims gunman could have been ‘working’ for British intelligence 

By Will Stewart for MailOnline

Revealed: 07:12 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:19 EST, 24 December 2019

An undated picture reveals Yevgeny Manyurov, 39, who was shot lifeless after killing two FSB officers and wounding 5 folks

A weird bid to hyperlink British intelligence to a gunman who stormed the Lubyanka headquarters of Russia’s FSB safety providers is being made by the pro-Kremlin media.

Yevgeny Manyurov, 39, was shot lifeless after killing two FSB officers and wounding 5 folks.

Russian state investigators are scrambling to seek out the motive for the 19 December gun membership member’s assault.

A post-death psychological evaluation of the person has been ordered.

However pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda (KP) – Russia’s largest newspaper – has now given credence to a conspiracy concept claiming that safety guard Manyurov might have been ‘working’ for British intelligence.

The obvious smear relies on claims that round a decade in the past he was employed by an organization linked to British safety large G4S.

KP adopted up a narrative by ‘information company’ RIA FAN which alleged that ‘for a very long time Manyurov might have been below the shut consideration of Western, notably British, secret providers linked to G4S’.

Each publications pointed to G4S operative Omar Mateen who killed 49 folks and wounded 53 in a mass capturing on the Pulse homosexual nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016, earlier than he was shot lifeless by police.

Shooter Yevgeny Manyurov is pictured close to Lubyanka constructing in Moscow on 19 December wielding an computerized weapon

Yevgeny Prigozhin, pictured in an undated picture, is linked to ‘propagandist outlet’ RIA FAN, who’re suspected to be behind ‘troll factories’ inserting pro-Russian and anti-Western messages on social media

RIA FAN is seen as a propagandist outlet linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, referred to as Vladimir Putin’s ‘chef’ who turned near the strongman after organising Kremlin banquets.

Prigozhin is believed to be behind ‘troll factories’ inserting pro-Russian and anti-Western messages on social media.

KP reported it was checking the ‘hearsay’ and ‘conspiracy model’ that the Lubyanka shooter ‘could possibly be working for British intelligence.’

It wished to determine if he was ‘a solo psychopath…or a pawn in some world recreation’.

Shooter Yevgeny Manyurov could be seen strolling outdoors of the Lubyanka constructing in Moscow

Particular forces have been drafted in to ‘neutralise’ the attacker, who was later seen lifeless and coated in blood on the pavement (pictured)

At about the identical time because the capturing occurred, Putin (pictured centre with different Russian officers on December 19), a KGB veteran, made a speech at a Kremlin live performance for FSB and different Russian safety personnel

It concluded the British intelligence hyperlink was ‘believable’, although no credible proof is given, however acknowledged different theories rebut it totally.

The Moscow studies echo claims the British secret providers staged the assault on ex-GRU agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Britain has alleged that GRU employees brokers carried out the horrific chemical weapon assault.

There are separate claims that Manyurov’s CV reveals he guarded the navy mission of the UAE in Moscow.

Different theories have linked the killer to a nationalist pan-Slavic group from Ukraine, and different extremist teams.

The Russian Investigative Committee and FSB are investigating the Manyurov assault.