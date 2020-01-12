Vladimir Putin jokes Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad should invite Trump to Damascus ‘to be healed’

Vladimir Putin has been caught on digital camera making enjoyable of Donald Trump with Syrian chief Bashar al-Assad, who joked the president ought to observe within the footsteps of considered one of Jesus’ disciples so ‘all the pieces will change into regular with him’.

In tv footage that aired on Russian-1 Sunday, the Russian president is seen laughing with Assad who explains that Paul the Apostle – who persecuted a few of Jesus’ disciples – traveled to Damascus to arrest them and produce them again to Jerusalem.

Nevertheless Saint Paul was struck blind by a resurrected Jesus and his sight was restored by Ananias of Damascus on the gate of Damascus.

Paul – beforehand referred to as Saul – then started to evangelise that Jesus of Nazareth was the true Jewish Messiah and son of God.

‘If Trump arrives alongside this highway, all the pieces will change into regular with him too,’ Assad laughs to Putin throughout the journey to the Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary on Tuesday.

It prompts Putin to quip that Trump would snap up the supply and if not, he’ll persuade him to go to the nation’s capital.

‘It will likely be repaired … invite him. He’ll come,’ Putin replies, in keeping with a Twitter video shared on-line.

When Assad says he is prepared to ask Trump, in keeping with a translation, Putin smiles: ‘I’ll inform him.’

The group together with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All East John X Yazigi, are seen laughing amid the banter.

Putin had visited Syria amid sky-high tensions within the Center East.

The Russian president landed on a airplane earlier than being pushed to the headquarters of Kremlin forces within the nation.

Whereas there, he sat and listened to army briefings alongside Assad earlier than praising efforts to ‘restore Syrian statehood and territorial integrity’.

Putin’s go to, his first since 2017, comes amid fears of a warfare between the US and Iran – a key ally of each Russia and Syria – over the killing of Normal Qassem Soleimani in a drone.

There are round 500 US troops nonetheless primarily based in jap Syria regardless of Donald Trump vowing to withdraw them final 12 months, making the nation a possible website of battle.

Syrian state information company SANA stated that Putin had listened to fight stories from the commander of Russian forces working in Syria.

In the meantime Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed Russian state information company RIA that bilateral negotiations had taken place.

Putin instructed Assad that ‘an enormous distance has been traveled on the highway to restoring Syrian statehood and territorial integrity’, in keeping with Peskov.

He added that Assad thanked Putin for the go to and expressed appreciation for Moscow’s assist throughout the Syrian civil warfare.

The go to coincided with Russian Orthodox Christmas, and Putin was pictured lighting a candle on the church earlier than wishing his troops a contented vacation.

He then visited the Umayyad mosque, often known as the Nice Mosque of Damascus, one of many metropolis’s largest and oldest Muslim homes of worship in Syria.

Russia has been a foremost backer of Assad and has tipped the stability of energy in his favor over the previous 4 years with authorities forces now in management in many of the nation.

Iran, and Soleimani specifically, additionally helped defend the Assad regime throughout the nation’s nine-year civil warfare and led troops in recapturing giant components of the nation because the tide turned in his favor.

As Putin and Assad met in Damascus, giant protests have been underway to mourn Soleimani’s passing in Aleppo – one of many cities he helped to liberate.

1000’s of demonstrators burned American flags whereas carrying photos of Soleimani and Assad hugging the Iranian Ayatollah.

Syria’s battle started in March 2011 and has left greater than 400,000 individuals useless.