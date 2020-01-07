Vladimir Putin Makes Rare Visit To Syria, Meets Bashar al-Assad

Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad go to an Orthodox Christian cathedral in Damascus (Reuters)

BEIRUT/MOSCOW:

Vladimir Putin met Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday, the Russian chief’s second journey to Syria since Moscow intervened decisively on the Syrian president’s behalf within the nation’s civil battle.

The go to comes at a time of heightened regional stress – Assad’s different most important navy ally, Iran, has stated it’s going to retaliate towards america for the killing of an Iranian normal in a drone strike.

Qassem Soleimani, who was one of many key figures in Syria’s battle because the architect of Iranian navy operations within the Center East, had simply arrived in Iraq from Syria when he was killed by a U.S. drone on Friday at Baghdad airport.

Russian and Iranian help has helped Assad win again practically all of the territory misplaced to rebels who tried to overthrow him throughout the civil battle that started practically 9 years in the past.

Syrian state information company SANA confirmed of Putin smiling as he shook Assad’s hand and stated that they had listened to a navy presentation by the pinnacle of Russian forces in Syria.

Putin and Assad mentioned latest developments within the area and plans to “eliminate terrorism” within the Idlib area, one of many final items of Syrian territory held by anti-Assad insurgents, SANA reported.

Putin additionally delivered greetings to Russian forces in Syria.

Accompanied by Assad, Putin visited the Previous Metropolis of Damascus together with, the eighth century Umayyad mosque and an historical church.

“I think Putin is there to reinforce the Russian position in Syria and with the person of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, especially as Iran’s position has been indelibly weakened, since Soleimani was essentially Iran in Syria,” stated David Lesch, an skilled on Syria.

Although Iran and Russia labored collectively to beat again the anti-Assad insurgency, tensions have often surfaced between them on the bottom, the place analysts say they’ve been vying for affect.

Putin is because of maintain talks on Wednesday with President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, which has despatched forces into a lot of northern Syria to beat again Kurdish-led forces that had been backed by america.

Putin’s earlier journey to Syria was in 2017, when he visited Russia’s Hmeymim air base.

Putin advised Assad that a lot had been carried out to revive Syrian statehood, whereas Assad thanked Putin for his help in restoring peaceable life in Syria, Russia’s Interfax information company reported, citing the Kremlin. Putin will go to a number of services in Syria throughout the journey, it added.

Soleimani, the Iranian normal killed final week, had performed a crucial function in supervising Iran-backed floor forces to help the Syrian authorities throughout the battle and coordinated with Moscow forward of its intervention in 2015.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)