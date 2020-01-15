January 15, 2020 | 12:43pm | Up to date January 15, 2020 | 12:49pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday named Mikhail Mishustin — the little-known head of the nation’s Federal Tax Service — to be the brand new prime minister after the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev.

Putin submitted Mishustin’s candidacy to the Russian parliament for approval after the 53-year-old agreed to be put ahead for the function, the Kremlin mentioned.

Mishustin, who has saved a low profile whereas main the tax service since 2010, will face a vote of approval inside every week.

Medvedev and the remainder of Russia’s authorities resigned unexpectedly earlier within the day after Putin proposed sweeping constitutional modifications that might enable him to increase his rule previous the top of his time period in 2024.

Putin promptly appointed Medvedev to the newly created put up of deputy head of the presidential Safety Council. Below Medvedev, the structure was amended to elongate the president’s time period from 4 years to 6.

Vladimir Putin (left) and Dmitry Medvedev AP

The Russian strongman emphasised that constitutional modifications have to be put to a vote in a nationwide referendum.

He has been in energy longer than some other Russian or Soviet chief since Josef Stalin, who led from 1924 till his loss of life in 1953.

Putin must step down in 2024 after his time period ends underneath the present regulation, which limits the president to 2 consecutive phrases.

Observers speculated that he might stay in cost by shifting into the prime minister’s seat after growing the powers of parliament and the cupboard, and trimming presidential authority.

