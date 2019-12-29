Vladimir Putin Thanks Donald Trump For Tip Russia Says Foiled Attacks

Diplomatic ties between Washington and Moscow are fraught over disagreements from Ukraine to Syria

Moscow:

Russia mentioned on Sunday it had thwarted terrorism assaults reportedly deliberate in St. Petersburg due to a tip from Washington, bringing private thanks once more from President Vladimir Putin to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Russian information businesses cited the Federal Safety Service (FSB) as saying that due to the data, two Russians have been detained on Dec. 27 on suspicion of plotting assaults throughout New 12 months festivities in St. Petersburg.

The Kremlin mentioned Putin handed on his gratitude to Trump throughout a telephone name on Sunday for the tip from U.S. particular companies. It gave no extra particulars.

Diplomatic ties between Washington and Moscow are fraught over disagreements from Ukraine to Syria and allegations of Russian meddling within the U.S. presidential election, however Trump and Putin have managed to maintain private strains open.

Two years in the past, the Russian chief additionally phoned Trump to thank him for a tip that Russia mentioned helped forestall a bomb assault on a cathedral in St Petersburg. Russia has repeatedly been the goal of assaults by militant teams together with Islamic State.

Sunday’s Kremlin assertion mentioned Putin and Trump agreed to proceed bilateral cooperation to deal with terrorism.