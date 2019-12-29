Vladimir Putin Thanks Trump For Intel Which Helped Foil Attacks: Kremlin

Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump “for the transfer, through special services, of information” (File)

Moscow, Russia:

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked US counterpart Donald Trump for intelligence that helped to foil assaults on Russian soil, the Kremlin mentioned.

Putin thanked Trump “for the transfer, through special services, of information allowing the prevention of terrorist acts in Russia,” the president’s workplace mentioned in a press release.

