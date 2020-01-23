Von Miller on Drew Lock, John Elway and what he would do if he played offense with the Broncos

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Von Miller (58) of the Denver Broncos takes a breather on the sidelines in opposition to the Detroit Lions through the fourth quarter of Denver’s 27-17 win at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Von Miller received the Professional Bowl MVP in 2018 as a result of he went all out.

“I always do,” Miller mentioned in an interview on Wednesday’s episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Everyone else is always chilling. It’s an easy MVP if I go hard.”

The Broncos’ star linebacker answered quite a lot of questions, from what he thinks of Drew Lock to Denver’s Four-1 end to the 2019 season. Listed below are some highlights:

On Lock:



“We have a rock star. … When he came and I saw him throw the ball, I just saw his demeanor with the other rookies. … I watched him and he was the leader of the rookies from day one. Everyone just gravitated toward him.”

On John Elway:



“As my career has progressed and the more time I’ve spent with the Denver Broncos, John is like super cool. He’s super cool, he knows the players. If you talk to him, he’s going to talk back to you. At first, you know, you’re like a young player, ‘I don’t want to, he’s John Elway — a legend, a Hall of Famer. I just want to stay out of his way, I hope he don’t see me.’ And then over time, he’s just like everybody else. He sees it like how we see it. He’s super cool.”

If the success on the finish of the season will carry over into 2020:



“Nothing carries over except experience. we definitely had a lot of experience, we definitely had our battles with adversity and I feel like that adversity has really built character on our team. We got a lot of young guys and there’s no way we’d know how to do the it right unless we went through what we went through. I feel like next year, everyone has confidence, everyone’s excited. Everyone knows what we can do when we’re on.”

On lacking Philip Rivers if he leaves the division:



“Yeah, I’m going to miss it. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback in my eyes … it’ll be weird to look at the San Diego Chargers or the L.A. Chargers without Philip Rivers. He’s just so intertwined with the franchise.”

If he may’ve been like Titans’ Derrick Henry if he performed operating again:



“I don’t wish to take away something from what Derrick Henry has achieved and make it look like it’s straightforward to do as a result of what he’s doing is admittedly particular, so I wouldn’t say that I might be Derrick Henry, that may be loopy. I really feel like I might be the Von MIller of operating backs if I used to be a operating again. I all the time thought in my coronary heart that I might play operating again or quarterback.

“… I practiced with (Broncos linebackers) Alexander Johnson and I practiced with Todd Davis and I don’t feel they could cover me. They could cover other tight ends, but I don’t feel like they could cover me. Todd, I said it. AJ, I said it. And those guys are really good linebackers, so if they put me in a package, I know I could kill other teams.”

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Submit

Nuggets: At New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. Friday, ALT

NBA: Rockets 121, Nuggets 105



Full story

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Nolan Arenado (28) of the Colorado Rockies stands on the sector in opposition to the San Francisco Giants through the eighth inning on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Kiszla: Hey, Rockies! Right here’s answer to the nasty tiff between Nolan Arenado and Jeff Bridich

Face it. Nolan Arenado tousled. Responsible solely of getting a coronary heart as golden because the glove he wields at third base, Arenado made the error of loving the Rockies an excessive amount of. Learn extra…

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Shelby Harris (96) of the Denver Broncos celebrates his sack and compelled fumble on Kirk Cousins (eight) of the Minnesota Vikings with teammate Derek Wolfe (95) through the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Senior Bowl Journal: Shelby Harris adjustments brokers forward of journey to free company

Ten issues from the Senior Bowl on Wednesday. Learn extra…

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Regis Jesuit’s Jada Moore steals the ball from ThunderRidge’s Lindsey Anhalt through the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Jada Moore main small-ball revolution for Regis Jesuit women basketball staff

The Kansas State commit has led a small-ball revolution at Regis following the commencement of 6-foot-1 dunking phenom Fran Belibi final 12 months. Learn extra…

Rockies’ Nolan Arenado placing controversy behind him, says he’s concentrating on baseball

Nuggets discover “silver lining” in wake of Mason Plumlee foot harm.

CU athletic director Rick George to affix Faculty Soccer Playoff choice committee.

SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker on Corridor of Fame election day in excessive demand.

Michael Malone, Nuggets head coach, is new voice of Denver Worldwide Airport trains.

Kansas suspends stool-wielding Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for Kansas State brawl.

NHL groups understand backup goaltender is necessary place.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald purchases minority stake in Suns.

Luis Rojas tabbed by Mets to switch Carlos Beltrán as supervisor.

