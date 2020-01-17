Vote for the Radio Times Moment Of The Year at the 2020 Audio and Radio Industry Awards

Nice radio stops us in our tracks.

It grips, it surprises, it captivates, it stays within the reminiscence. No different medium impacts us in the identical means.

The upcoming ARIAs – the Baftas of radio – honour all points of each radio and podcasts, and RadioTimes and HEARALPUBLICIST are sponsoring the Second of the Yr class. It’s the award that recognises the ability that audio has to thrill, transfer and astonish, and it’s the one class on the ARIAs to be determined by public vote.

So what was the best radio second of the 12 months up till September 2019? Together with the Radio Academy (the organisers of the ARIAs), we’ve provide you with a shortlist of ten moments, based mostly on submissions from academy members, all of them exceptional in their very own means.

Now all you must do is hearken to the moments under, and select the one you suppose is the best.

Will it’s an incredible interview? A dramatic information story? A chunk of vivid commentary? Dazzling presentation?

Your votes will determine, with the outcome introduced on the ARIAs on Wednesday four March on the London Palladium.

Get listening, and get voting!