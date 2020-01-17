Vote for the Radio Times Moment Of The Year at the 2020 Audio and Radio Industry Awards

It is the one award on the ARIAs determined by the general public – now it is your flip to vote…
Nice radio stops us in our tracks.
It grips, it surprises, it captivates, it stays within the reminiscence. No different medium impacts us in the identical means.
The upcoming ARIAs – the Baftas of radio – honour all points of each radio and podcasts, and RadioTimes and HEARALPUBLICIST are sponsoring the Second of the Yr class. It’s the award that recognises the ability that audio has to thrill, transfer and astonish, and it’s the one class on the ARIAs to be determined by public vote.
So what was the best radio second of the 12 months up till September 2019? Together with the Radio Academy (the organisers of the ARIAs), we’ve provide you with a shortlist of ten moments, based mostly on submissions from academy members, all of them exceptional in their very own means.
Now all you must do is hearken to the moments under, and select the one you suppose is the best.
Will it’s an incredible interview? A dramatic information story? A chunk of vivid commentary? Dazzling presentation?
Your votes will determine, with the outcome introduced on the ARIAs on Wednesday four March on the London Palladium.
Get listening, and get voting!
Voting for the Radio Instances Second Of The Yr on the 2020 Audio and Radio Business Awards (ARIAs) is open till 11.59pm on Tuesday 04 February 2020. One vote per particular person. Bulk voting won’t be permitted.
Hearken to the nominated moments under…
Boris Johnson’s passion
25 JUNE 2019
talkRADIO
Bear in mind when Boris Johnson revealed that in his spare time he likes to loosen up by making fashions of buses and portray joyful passengers on board? This was the place he mentioned it – on talkRADIO, to baffled-sounding presenter Ross Kempsell.
Chris Evans’s new begin
21 JANUARY 2019
Chris Evans Virgin Radio
After 9 years on the helm of his Radio 2 breakfast present, Chris Evans’s return to Virgin Radio, the place he’d first broadcast in 1997, was an enormous deal – not least due to the choice to broadcast his breakfast present with out advert breaks. Coming per week after Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 debut, Evans launched Richard Ashcroft to play his first music stay – Fortunate Man.
England’s triumph
14 JULY 2019
Take a look at Match Particular Radio 5 Reside; BBC Radio four LW
Cricket had by no means witnessed something prefer it – a last-ball, super-over victory within the World Cup last, with hosts England triumphant. Hear as Jonathan Agnew rises to the event and finds the phrases that seize some of the unimaginable moments in sporting historical past.
Overdosing man telephones in
19 december 2018
Iain Lee talkRADIO
Iain Lee’s Late-Night time Different goes out on talkRADIO each weekday evening from 10pm to 1am and is among the most compelling phone-in reveals round. Something and every thing is up for grabs – from intimate procedures to the true spelling of ‘Iain” – however the evening a listener who was overdosing referred to as in to Lee produced a second like no different.
Helicopter crash
28 October 2018
BBC Radio Leicester
The loss of life of the Leicester Metropolis proprietor Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and 4 others in a helicopter crash traumatised the membership and its followers. Radio Leicester’s Ian Stringer movingly described the scene on the floor the next morning as flowers have been laid.
Matthew Candy and Naomi Wolf
23 MAY 2019
Free Considering Radio three
“I don’t think you’re right about this.” With these phrases to interviewee Naomi Wolf (proper), presenter Matthew Candy set in practice the demolition of one of many key arguments in her ebook Outrages: Intercourse, Censorship and the Criminalisation of Love. Dozens of executions of homosexual males within the 19th century that she had recognized hadn’t truly occurred. It was a devastating piece of radio, the fallout from which remains to be persevering with.
Psychological Well being Minute
13 MAY 2019
Throughout UK radio
A second that introduced collectively BBC, business and group stations – some 500 of them – as they concurrently marked Psychological Well being Minute. Katy Perry and Stephen Fry, alongside the Duke of Cambridge, have been amongst those that contributed.
After Lyra McKee
19 april 2019
BBC Radio Foyle
The deadly taking pictures of journalist Lyra McKee whereas masking rioting in Derry was one of many darkest days of Northern Eire’s post-Troubles period. Priest Joe Gormley’s phrases minimize residence: “What cause, in God’s name, has been served by this?”
Rory Stewart interview
15 November 2018
Emma Barnett Radio 5 Reside
The second Emma Barnett drew Rory Stewart into a unprecedented about-face over a declare he made about Theresa Could’s Brexit deal.
Zoe Ball’s new begin
14 JANUARY 2019
Zoe Ball Radio 2
The departure of Chris Evans for Virgin opened up arguably the most important gig in radio – breakfast presenter on Radio 2, essentially the most listened to indicate in Europe. The mic was handed to Zoe Ball and on 14 January, she welcomed her “superstar listeners”, making historical past as the primary ever feminine host of the present.
