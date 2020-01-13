VOTE: Who Was Best Dressed At The Critics’ Choice Awards??

The celebs have been exhibiting out on the Critics’ Alternative Awards on Sunday night time!!

Exuding confidence and glamour, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Jennifer Lopez have been amongst a few of the prime finest dressed of the entire night!

Associated: YouTuber Jeffree Star & Nathan Schwandt Cut up After 5 Years Collectively

It’s not laborious to see why, in fact, with a particular shout-out going to Hathaway, as she was mentioned to have lately given delivery to child quantity two! The momma introduced the va-va-voom!

You’ll need to ch-ch-check out the remainder of the very best (beneath) although! Up and downvote your faves to search out out who finally ends up on prime:

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & WENN/Instar]