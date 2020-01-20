VOTE: Who Was Best Dressed At The SAG Awards??

Understated glamour dominated the purple carpet on the SAG Awards on Sunday night time, however there have been nonetheless some celebs who went above and past!

Whereas Jennifer Lopez effortlessly oozed model in her off-the-shoulder velvet robe, others like Scarlett Johansson and Millie Bobby Brown opted for extra eye-catching designs.

The Marriage Story star seemed like a dream in a customized Armani gown paired along with her stylish updo and purple lip, because the 15-year-old Stranger Issues actress opted for a singular Louis Vuitton two-piece. Her glam group deserves some recognition, too!

Make-up artist Kelsey Deenihan used Physician Babor to focus on her contemporary pores and skin, whereas Bridget Brager used ghd to create these shiny waves.

Was it sufficient to land her the title of finest dressed final night time?? See the highest 10 appears to be like (beneath) and resolve by up and downvoting your faves!

