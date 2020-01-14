Vulnerable girl, 15, vanishes after going to buy newspaper for her grandfather

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

14 January 2020

A susceptible 15-year-old woman has vanished after going to purchase a newspaper for her grandfather, leaving her distraught mom ‘out of her thoughts’ with fear.

Francheska Humphreys was final seen at her Anfield, Liverpool, residence the place she lives together with her mom Jasmine, and child brother Michael on Sunday morning.

had agreed to go to the close by outlets to purchase some newspapers for her granfather, and was given £6. However she did not return.

That was at about 10.30am and she or he has not been since. That is the primary time Francheska has gone lacking, and her involved mom mentioned her daughter was ‘susceptible, naive and simply sucked into issues’.

Francheska (pictured)

Police have been this weekend knowledgeable about her disappearance, and her associates have been out scouring the streets for her.

Francheska, who’s a pupil at Everton Free College sports activities faculty, has connections to Kirkby, Bootle, Huyton and Ormskirk.

Mum Jasmine, who additionally has a 15-month-old son, mentioned she acquired right into a row together with her daughter on Saturday about one among her associates.

The guardian confiscated the teenager’s cell phone, and grounded her. However that night she escaped and ran off, being discovered a short while later, nonetheless in the identical neighbourhood.

Francheska had tried to stroll to a buddy’s home, however a buddy of her mum acquired right into a automobile and shortly discovered her.

Every part was resolved, and the 15-year-old appeared glad to run the errand for her grandad on Sunday morning, Mrs Humphreys mentioned. She was additionally given extra cash to purchase a drink for herself.

Mrs Humphreys, 34, who mentioned Francheska would ‘get in with the incorrect crowd,’ mentioned: ‘She’s a girly woman, into her make-up, garments and sneakers. She’s a stunning bubbly woman, who would do something for anybody. She’s virtually too good.’

Francheska was resulting from meet her associates, probably in Bootle, on Sunday afternoon earlier than she vanished.

Mrs Humphreys added: ‘I have been actually frightened, not been sleeping, and may’t eat or loosen up.

‘I am unable to go on the lookout for her myself as I’ve acquired the infant. It is heartbreaking, we do not know what’s occurred to her.’

Merseyside Police confirmed that they had a lacking individual report about Francheska. Anybody who has seen her is requested to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, name 101 or the charity Lacking Individuals on 116 000.