January 11, 2020 | 1:06pm

A US Customs and Border Safety radio tower close to the Texas-Mexico border is being disrupted by the poop and vomit from over 300 black vultures.

The tower has proved exceedingly standard with the scavenging birds of prey who’ve, for all intents and functions, taken it — and the buildings round it — hostage.

“[The birds] will often defecate and vomit from their roost onto buildings below that house employees and equipment,” a CBP spokesperson instructed Quartz. “There are anecdotes about birds dropping prey from a height of 300 feet, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for those concerned.”

The tower itself is roofed in layers of smelly, corrosive feces, urine, vomit and different droppings that eat away on the steel within the tower, making it unsafe for upkeep staff.

The birds have made the tower their dwelling for nearly six years, however the company has been hampered in its want to do away with them because of the Migratory Hen Treaty Act which prohibits the killing of vultures. Violators face fines of as much as $200,000 and a yr in federal jail.

CPB is now trying into “netting” options to discourage the birds.