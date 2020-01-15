Vundabar – “Burned Off”

Boston duo Vundabar are following up 2018 ’s glorious Odor Smoke with a brand new album later this yr. It's known as Both Gentle , they usually're asserting it in the present day alongside lead single “Burned Off.” It's a bit groovier than something on Odor Smoke , swapping out the fiery theatrics for extra of a simmer. “Shaken but couldn't shake it off me / Saw it, cloud of levity,” Brandon Hagen sings in one of many verses. “You were the nightingale, I was the wretched rail that takes the train away / To chase elusive dollar on some breathless day.”

“Burned Off details time spent waiting out a low. It's bad, it's bad, it's bad, then it's not, it burns off, “Hagen stated in a press launch. “The song explores that surreal and sometimes inexplicable moment of interior shift, the fog lifting, and the way our internal state informs our external experience. It could turn light into a puddle or a puddle into light, but then it burns off! Temporary and dual. We see our protagonist wet, we see our protagonist dry, we see our protagonist ruminating and then looking to the future, finally finding solace in the ephemeral, the chorus a reassurance of what's now known. “

Hear and watch a self-directed music video for it beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Out Of It”

02 “Burned Off”

03 “Codeine”

04 “Petty Crime”

05 “Easier”

06 “Never Call”

07 “Montage Music”

08 “Jester”

09 “Paid For”

10 “Other Flowers”

11 “Wax Face”

TOUR DATES:

03 / 18 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place o

03 / 19 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison o

03 / 20 Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Store o

03 / 21 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Corridor o

03 / 22 Minneapolis, MN @ seventh Avenue Entry o

03 / 24 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^ &

03 / 25 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Kilby Court docket ^ &

03 / 26 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Competition

03 / 28 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

03 / 29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

03 / 30 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile!

04 / 01 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel!

04 / 02 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room!

04 / 03 San Diego, CA @ Home of Blues Voodoo Room!

04 / 04 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room!

04 / 05 Phoenix, AZ @ The Insurgent Lounge!

04 / 07 Austin, TX @ Barracuda!

04 / 08 Dallas, TX @ Membership Dada!

04 / 09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Corridor!

04 / 11 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar?

04 / 12 Atlanta, GA @ The Masqurade-Purgatory?

04 / 13 Nashville, TN @ The Excessive Watt?

04 / 14 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight?

04 / 15 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Corridor?

04 / 16 Washington, DC @ U Avenue Music Corridor?

04 / 17 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church?

04 / 24 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Membership?

04 / 29 Brooklyn, NY @ Tough Commerce?

04 / 30 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom?

= Boyscott

& = Ohmme

o = The Ophelias

^ = Nice Grandpa

! = Destroy Boys

= Boyo

? = Dehd

Both Gentle is out three / 13 by way of Gawk Data. Pre-order it right here.