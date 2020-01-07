Wait, Lori Loughlin May Not Have Sent Those Rowing Pics Of Her Daughters To USC After All?

One of the vital talked (learn: joked) about elements of Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement within the school admissions scandal would possibly really be the star’s saving grace in her upcoming trial.

As you doubtless know, prosecutors have made an enormous stink over the notion that the disgraced actress reportedly photographed her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose on a rowing machine as a part of an alleged effort to have them designated as members of the USC crew group.

Imagine it or not, Lori’s stated to be planning to make use of these so-called incriminating pics in her protection, as they apparently by no means made their technique to the College!

Sources linked to the varsity instructed TMZ that the pics have been by no means submitted as a part of Liv and Bella’s admissions package deal, even though William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind behind the scheme, reportedly instructed Lori and her hubby Mossimo Giannulli to have the snaps taken so it might seem like their daughters had expertise on a crew group.

That is really a HUGE sport changer, since prosecutors have been saying these pics show that Lori and Mossimo defrauded the College.

As for the $500,000 the couple reportedly gave to Singer — who helped “10s of thousands” of different shoppers — to get their daughters into the varsity? They’re cooking up fairly the protection for that, too: Lori and Moss are reportedly planning to argue they assumed the $500Ok would find yourself within the palms of the College. So, in keeping with their protection, it wasn’t a bribe.

With this protection in her holster, it seems Lori isn’t anticipating to go to jail in any case — at the very least to not the purpose the place she employed a “prison expert.”

As we reported, a Radar On-line insider claimed the 55-year-old enlisted an expert to assist her deal with life within the slammer if she finally ends up being convicted. The supply stated:

“She’s knuckling down, learning the lingo and practicing martial arts to give off the impression she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies. She knows there will be plenty of them in federal prison…Prison is going to be sink or swim and Lori doesn’t intend to sit back and take the abuse without a fight.”

Effectively, as inspiring as that picture is, a TMZ supply insists that story is completely false, claiming the Fuller Home alum by no means met with a jail skilled.

We guess she’s been specializing in beefing up her protection as an alternative of that potential jail bod.